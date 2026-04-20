Mitate Zepto Technica Joins JST's Next-generation Edge AI Semiconductor R&D Program as Social Implementation Partner

- MZT to Lead Product Commercialization through Its Genome-analysis Accelerator "RASEN" -

TOKYO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitate Zepto Technica, Inc. (hereinafter "MZT"), based in Tokyo's Shibuya district, announced on April 20 that it has joined the national research initiative "Next-Generation Edge AI Semiconductor Research and Development Program" promoted by the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST). MZT participates as a designated social implementation and commercialization partner for the research theme "Accelerating Edge Intelligence for AI for Science" (Principal Investigator: Makoto Taiji, Program Director, TRIP Headquarters, RIKEN).

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202604167540-O1-5Sz6I68Q

This research theme aims to achieve advanced computational infrastructure through the integration of AI technology and next-generation edge semiconductors, with genome analysis as one of its key application domains. MZT participates as an organization responsible for the productization and social implementation of research outcomes through its proprietary genome-analysis accelerator "RASEN."

Background

Since its founding in 2020, MZT has pursued a distinctive approach to genome analysis: purpose-built ASIC acceleration. Following technology validation through joint research with Tohoku University and other partners, MZT now participates as an R&D institution responsible for social implementation under this research theme.

MZT's Role in the Program

Within this research theme, MZT will integrate AI research outcomes from RIKEN and Tohoku University into the RASEN architecture, and lead the R&D work toward social implementation through ASIC development and productization. As the industrial partner bridging research and real-world deployment, the company targets social implementation by 2029.

Program Overview

Research theme: Accelerating edge intelligence for AI for science

Promoting agency: Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST)

Principal investigator: Makoto Taiji, Program Director, TRIP Headquarters, RIKEN

Participating institutions: RIKEN, Tohoku University, Keio University, Mitate Zepto Technica

MZT's participation start: April 2026 (FY2026)

JST program period: FY2025 onwards

Comment from Keisuke Harashima, President & CEO, Mitate Zepto Technica:

"It is a tremendous honor that we can lead the social implementation of this research theme through the acceleration of genome analysis via dedicated semiconductors -- a challenge we have pursued since MZT's founding. RASEN is at exactly the right inflection point, transitioning from research to real-world deployment. We will use this participation to accelerate commercialization across healthcare, drug discovery, and research infrastructure."

About RASEN

RASEN is MZT's proprietary genome-analysis accelerator under development, built on a purpose-designed ASIC architecture. In internal validation, RASEN has demonstrated the ability to complete whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analysis in approximately 5 minutes on a standard workstation -- without the need for supercomputers or high-performance computing infrastructure. In independent validation studies conducted with Tohoku University, RASEN achieved 99.8% concordance with conventional analysis methods across 12 samples, confirming that its speed advantage does not come at the cost of accuracy.

About Mitate Zepto Technica

Mitate Zepto Technica is a Japanese deep-tech startup developing purpose-built semiconductor solutions for genome analysis. By harnessing cutting-edge chip technology, MZT aims to deliver transformative speed improvements in genomic computation --contributing to the resolution of global challenges in healthcare, food security, and energy through its proprietary products.

Website: https://mitatezeptotechnica.com/en/company/

SOURCE Mitate Zepto Technica, Inc.