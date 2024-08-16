Mitch Comardo appointed as Chief Technology Officer at Upstart 13

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstart 13, a leading consultative software development partner, today announced the appointment of Mitch Comardo as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a decade of leadership experience in the tech industry, Comardo has successfully guided various product, engineering, and technical teams at hyper-growth organizations such as OneCare, HigherEducation.com, and PROS.

Upstart 13 names Mitch Comardo CTO, driving their mission to lead in consultative software development excellence. Post this New CTO

"Mitch's addition to our team is not just timely, it's a pivotal step in our journey towards redefining excellence in the industry," said Steve Russell, CEO of Upstart 13, expressing his enthusiasm about Mitch joining the executive team. "His expertise will be instrumental as we strive to position ourselves as the leading consultative software development partner."

Background on Mitch Comardo

Mitch Comardo's professional background is marked by a commitment to core principles of capacity, performance, and reliability. His teams have developed and scaled technologies from initial concepts to robust enterprise-level solutions. Mitch excels in building high-performing teams and infrastructure, as well as crafting visionary strategies that drive substantial value for customers and shareholders.

"I am thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time," said Mitch Comardo. "Having collaborated with Upstart 13 and its talented team in various roles over the years, my vision for technology here focuses on providing scalable, high-quality solutions that empower our clients to achieve their goals."

Vision for the Future

This strategic hire aligns with Upstart 13's long-term vision to establish itself as the leading consultative software development partner in the industry by achieving world-class excellence in software development and innovation. To support this vision, it will focus on developing valuable tools and solutions for both internal use and customer success. The company plans to use the latest cutting-edge technology to boost the consultancy industry, with Mitch Comardo leading the charge as CTO.

About Upstart 13

Upstart 13 is a leading consultative software development partner that specializes in providing custom technology solutions to businesses of all sizes. With years of experience and expertise, Upstart 13 partners with clients to bring their ideas to life through innovative and dynamic software solutions. Upstart 13 is dedicated to helping companies achieve their tech goals, allowing people to live, work, and play on their terms.

For more information about Upstart 13's services and solutions, please visit www.upstart13.com .

SOURCE Upstart 13