Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International Celebrate 15th Anniversary of 'Evolution of Distribution'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitch Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform in 2008, just a few years after Facebook started and YouTube was still in its infancy.

"A lot has changed in the past 15 years," said Gould, CEO of Nutritional Products International in Boca Raton, FL. "I have watched retail and consumer buying trends carefully, which is why I recently enhanced my 'Evolution of Distribution' platform to coincide with its 15th anniversary."

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogans, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.

The "Evolution of Distribution" platform is a one-stop, turnkey operation for companies that want to launch new health and wellness products in the U.S.

"We import, distribute, and promote through a turnkey one-stop solution in the largest marketplace in the world," Gould added.

NPI brings together the services companies need to successfully launch products with the "Evolution of Distribution" platform.

"NPI becomes their U.S. headquarters. NPI's team becomes their staff," Gould said. "I have salespeople, support staff, operations manager, regulatory guidance officer, and a marketing team working together on behalf of NPI's clients.

"I am proud that NPI's executive team has retail professionals who have worked for major retailers in the country, such as Amazon, Walmart, and Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the largest sports nutrition company in the world."

Gould said NPI emphasizes cost efficiency and speed to market.

However, the "Evolution of Distribution" platform had to adapt to keep up with the changing trends.

"Because of the rapid acceleration of online shopping during the pandemic, NPI in 2020 increased its emphasis on e-commerce and just recently added TV marketing to its promotions."

NPI adapted because the pandemic and technology have changed consumer buying habits forever.

"The convergence of the internet and smartphone technology kick-started the online e-commerce industry," Gould said. "Then you had the vision of Jeff Bezos, who decided to sell everything online."

In the early 2000s, Amazon launched its health and wellness category.

"I heard about Amazon's new category and realized I had the contacts to place major health and wellness sports nutrition brands with the soon-to-be online giant," he said.

"The internet, smartphones, and Bezos have changed the retail sector," he added. "There is no going back."

For more information, visit nutricompany.com .

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

