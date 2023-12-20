Mitch Gould Celebrates Over Three Decades of Retail Distribution Success in Largest Marketplace in the World

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitch Gould, the esteemed founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, is marking a significant milestone with over 35 years in successful retail distribution.

Renowned for his expertise in global marketing, Gould embarked on a remarkable journey, initially focusing on selling consumer products to major retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Costco, and Menards, achieving sales in the tens of millions.

Mitch Gould, Founder & CEO Nutritional Products International

Reflecting on his career beginnings, Gould reminisced, "The period of Home Depot's national expansion was thrilling. I had the privilege of representing top consumer product brands, which eventually led me to the fields of nutrition and sports nutrition. This phase of my career included working with legends in bodybuilding, wrestling, and action films."

Gould fondly recalled his experiences working with notable figures such as Bob Wall, Hulk Hogan and Steven Seagal, emphasizing the importance of timing in life. Gould then turned to selling products to Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, GNC and 7/11 on a national level.

His expertise was further recognized when Amazon sought expansion into new categories like health and wellness and sports nutrition. Gould and Nutritional Products International were instrumental in this venture, contributing significantly to Muscle Foods and other related categories.

Gould didn't stop there. He identified a gap in the market where foreign companies, especially from Europe, struggled in the American market, leading to significant financial losses. Addressing this, he devised the "Evolution of Distribution" model, offering a comprehensive solution for foreign brands to efficiently import, distribute, and promote their products in the U.S.

Nutritional Products International collaborates closely with Gould's InHealth Media, a cost-effective PR firm. IHM ensures wide distribution across numerous U.S. outlets, leveraging extensive knowledge, experience, and established executive relationships.

MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

