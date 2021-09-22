Mitch Gould: New Video Highlights InHealth Media's TV Promotion That Can Reach Upwards of 100 Million Households in America

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InHealth Media released a new video this week that highlights the marketing company's ability to promote health and wellness brands to more than 90 percent of households with TVs in the U.S.

"We are excited about adding TV lifestyle segments to our marketing mix," said Mitch Gould, founder, and CEO of IHM and its sister company, Nutritional Products International, both based in Boca Raton, FL. "Merilee Kern, our new director of TV promotion, develops television coverage with TV stations across the country, including all of the top demographic markets, such as New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles."

Gould said IHM has promoted clients on shows, such as Savvy Living, which reaches about 102 million TV households, Atlanta & Company, which airs in the number 10 TV market, and Coffee With America, a nationally syndicated TV show hosted by former CNN correspondent Sasha Rionda, which reaches 95 million households.

"As you can see, IHM's media packages reach millions of households with TVs," Gould said. "Our TV promotional packages offer broad coverage, both regionally and nationally, that helps build brand awareness.

"We use multiple marketing strategies to promote products and now we have added TV," he added. "IHM specializes in building brand awareness for new health and wellness products."

Gould said TV is still one of the most effective platforms to reach a large consumer population in the U.S.

Gould said IHM provides Nutritional Products International's clients with a marketing agency that specializes in health and wellness products.

"I saw countless brands hiring agencies that didn't understand the health and wellness industry, which is why I started IHM," Gould said.

To view the IHM video, visit IHM .

MORE ON NPI AND IHM AND ITS FOUNDER

IHM and NPI are privately-held companies specializing in the retail distribution and marketing of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

One of the many highlights in Gould's career occurred in the early 2000s when Amazon launched its health and wellness category. Gould helped place more than 100 brands and even more products onto the online giant's virtual shelves.

