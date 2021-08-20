Mitch Gould: Nutritional Products International Keeps Adding Clients Despite New COVID-19 Wave

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. economy is showing its resiliency because consumer and public spending continue to fuel the economy.

"Businesses are also better equipped to mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus that keeps spreading across the country," said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. "Online consumer shopping and people working remotely have enabled the economy to withstand the pandemic's effects on the economy."

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

The chief economist at Moody's Analytics expects GDP growth at 6 percent and a solid job market as long as businesses remain open, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said should occur due to the growing percentage of vaccinated people in America.

"The economy keeps on bouncing back," Gould said. "Companies have figured out how to adjust by embracing new consumer shopping habits and ecommerce, which is evident by the 20 percent spike in internet usage."

The strength and durability of the economy is great news to health and wellness brands planning to launch new products in the U.S.

"We work with American and foreign health and wellness companies," Gould said. "They see the strength of the economy, which makes it easier for them to proceed with expansion plans."

Gould said NPI has added several innovative health and wellness brands to its portfolio in the past several months despite the Delta variant.

"Businesses need to expand and have decided they can't let COVID-19 prevent them for launching new products," he added.

When working with NPI, product manufacturers take advantage of Gould's "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which streamlines the process to sell products in the U.S. Instead of hiring new staff or signing with an expensive marketing agency, NPI offers all the needed services in a simple, one-stop, turnkey approach.

"We become the U.S. headquarters for our clients," Gould said. "NPI provides its clients with sales and support staff, operations management, regulatory expertise, and marketing services that work together as one team that emphasizes speed to market and affordability."

For more data, visit Nutritional Products International on the web.

Media Contact:

Robert Grant

561-421-3045

[email protected]

SOURCE Nutritional Products International