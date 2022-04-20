Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: 15th Anniversary of the 'Evolution of Distribution'

NPI Continues to Expand Product Launch Operations with One-Stop Platform for Health and Wellness Brands

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen years ago, Mitch Gould developed his "Evolution of Distribution" platform that brings together all the professional services needed to launch new products in the U.S. market.

"I saw the challenges companies faced after they developed innovative products," said Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. "We are not talking Fortune 500 companies with millions of dollars to throw at a product launch."

Gould said most companies did not understand the complexities of a product launch or the cost of introducing new consumer goods to the American public.

"With the 'Evolution of Distribution,' I tried to simplify everything," Gould said. "At NPI, we provide product manufacturers with all the services they need, including sales, marketing, operations, and regulatory compliance.

"Often, these companies, especially if they are from overseas, don't have the sales savvy or the knowledge of the American retail industry," Gould said. "My team at NPI meets with retail buyers regularly. I also founded a marketing agency that specializes in health and wellness brands."

Gould said NPI understands both the brick-and-mortar retail landscape and the digital e-commerce world."During my career, I have sold consumer goods to all the top retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, GNC, Vitamin World, Target, Costco, Sam's Club, K-Mart, 7-11, CVS, and Rite Aid," Gould said, adding that he also has visited many of their national headquarters.

In the early 2000s, Gould brought his retail savvy to the digital world when Amazon decided to start a health and wellness category.

"I was part of a 'Powerhouse Trifecta' that placed more than 100 brands onto Amazon's new health and wellness category," he said. "I worked with Jeff Fernandez, who was a buyer on the team tasked with stocking Amazon with health products, and Kenneth E. Collins, then vice president of operations for Muscle Foods.

The partnership worked so well that Fernandez is now president of NPI and Collins is executive vice president.

Gould continues to tweak his 'Evolution of Distribution' platform to meet the needs of product manufacturers.

"We try to make product launches as smoothly as possible. We have the staff and knowledge to do that," he added.

