Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Amazon Continues to Shake Up Retail Industry

NPI Helps Health, Wellness, and Sports Nutrition Brands Launch Products in the U.S.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon is once again shaking up the retail industry with its "Buy with Prime" program that allows Prime members to purchase items from another retailer's website via their Amazon account and receive free two-day delivery.

"Amazon's latest innovation changes the retail landscape by giving companies the Amazon seal of approval when consumers are checking out," said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. "Often, consumers might be cautious about buying items from a retailer they don't know. Now, they have the confidence that Amazon is involved."

CNBC reported that Amazon's "Buy With Prime" program, which could generate $3.5 billion in revenue for the online giant, competes with Shopify.

"Right now, Amazon offers 1–2-day shipping while Shopify provides 2-3 day," Gould said. "We will have to wait to see how Shopify responds."

Gould said Amazon has always led the online industry with innovations.

"They made next-day delivery a retail standard," Gould said. "During the past few years, Amazon started same delivery."

Gould's NPI works with health, wellness, beauty, and sports nutrition manufacturers that want to sell their products in the U.S.

"We have domestic and international brands that are looking to increase their sales," he added. "At NPI, we offer these companies a turnkey, one-stop approach to entering or expanding in America."

NPI's new National Accounts Manager, Joseph Mies, is a retail veteran in the sports nutrition sector.

"I founded Muscle Foods USA in 2009 which became the largest and fastest-growing Sports Nutrition Distributor in the country," Mies said. "As I was growing my company, I watched how Amazon grew from selling books to selling everything."

Gould and Mies worked together when Amazon launched its sports nutrition category in the mid-2000s.

"I contacted Joe, and we moved some of the largest sports nutrition brands onto Amazon's virtual shelves," Gould said. "In essence, NPI and Muscle Foods played an integral role in the sports nutrition category from its inception.

