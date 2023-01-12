Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Developed the 'Evolution of Distribution' Platform to Build the Perfect Pathway to the American Marketplace

NPI Helps Health, Wellness, and Sports Nutrition Companies Launch Products in the United States.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International health, wellness, and sports nutrition companies are constantly looking to expand their sales or launch new products in the U.S.

"There are many companies with viable products, but they don't have the experience or knowledge to penetrate the U.S. market," said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL.

Gould said NPI works with health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are looking to expand their sales or launch new products in the U.S.

"With my 'Evolution of Distribution' platform, NPI has built the perfect pathway to reach the marketplace," he added. "In essence, we become their national headquarters in the U.S."

"Our unique system enables us to import, distribute and promote from one platform, thus giving a cost-effective, timely, and profitable approach to the United States," Gould added.

"The 'Evolution of Distribution' enables a foreign brand to enter the U.S. market in a one-stop turnkey solution. Our team handles everything from FDA regulatory, warehousing, logistics, and distribution to the store shelf," he said. "Then our sister company, InHealth Media, takes over and provides high-impact communication services that include national TV tagging campaigns, public relations, and social media."

Gould, who has sold virtually to every major retailer from Costco, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Home Depot, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Kmart, Target, etc., said NPI has the experience and contacts necessary to get brands positioned for purchase.

"We have in-depth relationships with key executives and decision-makers from all channels of distribution. Food, drug, mass, warehouse club, health, and nutrition stores, and online," he said.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

