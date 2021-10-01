Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Holds a Place in Amazon History and as Creator of the 'Evolution of Distribution'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitch Gould's career is a highlight reel for the retail industry.

During the past three-decades, Mitch Gould:

IHM and NPI are privately-held companies specializing in the retail distribution and marketing of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products.

Learned the retail industry from his father and grandfather, and other retail mentors.

Sold major brands, such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Chapin, Paramount, and Miracle-Gro, and an array of health and wellness products.

Represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds, such as Steven Seagal , Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman , Roberto Clemente Jr. , Chuck Liddell , and Wayne Gretzky .

, Hulk Hogan, , , , and . Worked with Jeff Fernandez and Kenneth E. Collin to form a "Powerhouse Trifecta" that placed more than 100 brands onto Amazon's new health and wellness virtual shelves.

and to form a "Powerhouse Trifecta" that placed more than 100 brands onto Amazon's new health and wellness virtual shelves. Founded InHealth Media, which specializes in promoting nutritional products and recently added regional and national TV promotion to its marketing mix. IHM works collaboratively with Gould's flagship company, Nutritional Products International, which launches health and wellness products in the U.S.

Created the "Evolution of Distribution" platform for product manufacturers, who want to enter the U.S. market.

"It has been a busy 30 years," said Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International in Boca Raton, FL, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. "I've represented many major brands and celebrity entrepreneurs, who had health and wellness products they wanted to market in the U.S."

Gould is widely known for developing the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which removes the obstacles companies face when they launch new health and wellness products.

"With the 'Evolution of Distribution' platform, NPI brings together all the services companies need to successfully promote products," Gould said. "NPI offers sales, logistics, regulatory compliance, and marketing expertise in one easy-to-understand package.

"We import, distribute, and promote health and wellness products in a turnkey, one-stop solution," he added.

Gould is also proud that he can claim a little piece of Amazon history.

"Ken Collins, who then worked for Muscle Foods, and I had the contacts with health and wellness brands," Gould said. "We worked with Jeff Fernandez, then a retail buyer for Amazon, to get these products on Amazon."

The work relationship was so smooth that Gould hired both Fernandez, who is now NPI president, and Collins, who is executive vice president.

"We made a good team so I decided to keep us together," he said.

For more information, visit nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Contact:

Andrew Polin

5614213045

[email protected]

SOURCE Nutritional Products International