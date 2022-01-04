Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Online Growth Trajectory Will Continue in 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital buying was the trend for the retail industry before COVID-19. Now, it is the present and future.

The numbers don't lie.

Worldwide, 900 million more consumers shopped online last year than in 2020. In the U.S., 230.5 million people bought goods online in 2021, an increase from the 224.1 million people who shopped digitally before the pandemic in 2019.

Coming as no surprise, the superstar of online shopping is Amazon.

At the end of the third quarter of 2021, Amazon accounted for 41 percent of the U.S. e-commerce market. In contrast, Walmart, which is competing head-to-head with Amazon, is the second most popular online retailer at 6.6 percent.

Rounding out the top 10 are eBay, Apple, The Home Depot, Target, Best Buy, Costco, Kroger, Wayfair, and Chewy.

"It is almost a cliche to say that online sales are the future," said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. "For the past 20 years, we have seen e-commerce continually trend upward. The pandemic, because people avoided personal shopping, just moved the trendline upward even higher."

At NPI, which oversees product launches of health and wellness products in the U.S., online retail has been a key strategy, especially during the past two years because of COVID-19.

"I've been around digital sales since Amazon in the early 2000s added a new health and wellness category," Gould said. "I was part of a 'Powerhouse Trifecta' that placed more than 150 high-quality products with Amazon when the online giant started selling everything online.

"For 2022, online sales look to dominate the retail narrative once again," he added.

