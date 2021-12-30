Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: U.S. Economy Continues to Grow, Now Exceeds Pre-COVID-19 Levels

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The trade deficit jumped almost 18 percent last month, which indicates the U.S. economy is bouncing back faster than other countries.

The U.S. Commerce Department reported a record-breaking trade deficit that increased $97.8 billion for November. While imports rose 4.7 percent, exports decreased 2.1 percent.

Mitch Gould, the CEO and founder of NPI, developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States.

Retail inventories also climbed 2 percent last month when companies prepared for the holiday sales season.

"Once again, the U.S. economy is leading the way in our new normal economy," said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. "American consumers have been on a buying spree, aided in part by rising wages, stimulus checks, and an economy that has shown great resilience during the past two years."

Gould said Americans buying foreign products is good news for the international health and wellness brands that NPI represents.

"NPI clients are happy that American consumers are spending on imports and that the U.S. economy is outpacing the rest of the world," Gould said.

Looking to next year, Gould said the Federal Reserve is predicting 4 percent growth while the Conference Board, which is a research group made up of more than 1,000 public and private corporations, expects a 3.5 percent increase.

"There will be bumps in the road going forward," Gould said. "The Fed is concerned about inflation, but also predicts the unemployment rate will drop to 3.5 percent in 2022 from the current 4.2 percent."

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

