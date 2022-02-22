Mitch Kider Joins Dytrix Board of Directors

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitch Kider, a well-regarded counsel to mortgage banking firms and financial institutions on compliance and industry strategies, has joined the Dytrix Board of Directors. Kider is the managing partner of Washington D.C.-based firm, Weiner Brodsky Kider PC. He represents banks, mortgage companies, residential homebuilders, credit card issuers and other financial service companies in a broad range of matters.

In making the announcement, Dytrix President and CEO Regina M. Lowrie, CMB, said, "We're delighted to have Mitch's strategic perspective on how financial service firms have to meet increasing regulatory concerns over cybersecurity and wire fraud and how these firms are being expected to manage specialized third-party providers, like closing agents."

Kider said his decision to join the Dytrix board was "based on the company's unique approach to supporting the risk management of third parties, as well as protecting lenders and their customers from unrelenting cyber risks."

About Dytrix

Based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, Dytrix enables secure financial transactions for institutions through the Dytrix Platform, which mitigates the increasing risks of wire fraud and supports the management of critical third-party closing agents who handle mortgage loan transactions. The platform includes wire/ACH transfer validation and closing agent management and is supported by a secure and fully managed processes and a highly experienced team. Dytrix solutions generate significant reductions in loan manufacturing costs. For more information on Dytrix, go to www.dytrix.com.

