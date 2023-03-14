MITCH LANDRIEU, WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISOR & INFRASTRUCTURE COORDINATOR, JOINS POWERHOUSE ROSTER OF SPEAKERS AT 2023 OAAA/GEOPATH OOH MEDIA CONFERENCE

Keynote to Address Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the leading trade group representing the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry, announced today that Mitch Landrieu, the White House Senior Advisor responsible for coordinating implementation of the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will be taking the stage at the 2023 OAAA/Geopath OOH Media Conference, March 27 – 29, 2023, in Nashville, TN. In his role, Landrieu oversees the most significant and comprehensive investments in American infrastructure in generations – and will be sharing insights into how it will impact highways, airports, transit, and the economy overall. His keynote will be part of an action-packed, three-day conference agenda exploring the theme of "OOH's BreakThrough," which will feature a few focus areas including consumers, marketers, and the OOH industry.

"The entire out of home ecosystem has a deep and abiding interest in rebuilding the nation's infrastructure – and it will be illuminating to hear from Mitch Landrieu, who has a unique role in the White House's landmark transportation initiative," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "This year's conference promises to be eye-opening, and will bring together marketers and advertising leaders to shape the future of OOH."

In addition to Mitch Landrieu, the line-up includes industry innovators, brand luminaries and OOH pioneers, including:

Randi Stipes , CMO at The Weather Company & IBM Watson Advertising

, CMO at The Weather Company & IBM Watson Advertising Stephen Lease , CEO at goodr

, CEO at goodr Sophie Kelly , SVP of Whiskies at Diageo North America

, SVP of Whiskies at Diageo North America Josh Fajardo , Sr. Director at Brand Marketing at Zelle

, Sr. Director at Brand Marketing at Zelle Rebecca Winston , Director of Marketing Analytics at Casper

, Director of Marketing Analytics at Casper Brittany Deems , Brand Marketing Director at Coterie

, Brand Marketing Director at Coterie David Sable , Co-Founder & Partner at DoAble

, Co-Founder & Partner at DoAble Wayne Partello , Co-Founder & CEO at Cuento and Former CMO at San Diego Padres

, Co-Founder & CEO at Cuento and Former CMO at San Diego Padres Natrian Maxwell, GM, Emerging Channels at The TradeDesk

Jeff Marshall, Chief Diversity Officer, Head of Diversity, Equity & Belonging at UM Worldwide

Mark Boidman , Media Group Head at Solomon Partners

, Media Group Head at Solomon Partners Marc Fenty , SVP OOH at Horizon Media

, SVP OOH at Horizon Media Scott Wells , CEO at Clear Channel Outdoor Americas

, CEO at Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Jeremy Male , Chairman, CEO at OUTFRONT Media

, Chairman, CEO at OUTFRONT Media Tom Goddard , President at World Out of Home Organisation & Chairman at the Out of Home Capital

For more details or to register, please visit oaaa.ooh2023.com.

