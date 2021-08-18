Mitch Landrieu's E Pluribus Unum Accepting Applications for UNUM Fellows Program

"State legislators have the power to shape our lives," said EPU Founder & President Mitch Landrieu. Tweet this

UNUM Fellows continue EPU's mission to increase dialogue and advance racial and economic equity in the South. Through the program, EPU will support chosen state legislators with tools to effectively advance equity in policymaking in state legislatures. Applicants must currently be serving a term through the end of 2022 in one of thirteen southern states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Landrieu noted, "At this critical moment in our nation's story, effective state policymakers are critical and EPU is here to support passionate and courageous legislators who are committed to building a more equitable South."

The application period opened today, August 18, 2021, and closes on September 15, 2021, at 11:59 pm EST. Visit www.unumfund.org/fellows for more information.

About E Pluribus Unum

Founded by former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu in 2018, E Pluribus Unum (EPU) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization whose mission is to build a more just, equitable, and inclusive South, uprooting the barriers that have long divided the region by race and class. Incubated at Emerson Collective, EPU is focused on changing the divisive narratives that perpetuate systemic and interpersonal racism, cultivating and empowering courageous leaders who are advancing racial equity, and championing transformative policy change. Learn more a www.unumfund.org.

SOURCE E Pluribus Unum

Related Links

https://www.unumfund.org/

