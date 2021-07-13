Mitch Willingham Joins Ergomotion as Vice President of Global Sales as Gui Peres Transitions to President of the Wellness Division

In this role, Willingham will be responsible for Ergomotion's continued move into the wellness-technology market through innovative, state-of-the-art sleeping solutions designed to improve customer's quality of life and sleep – a first among adjustable bed-bases. Peres will focus on identifying new consumer segments and developing solutions to benefit active, wellness-focused consumers.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to lead Ergomotion's efforts with a team that continues to make significant strides in the adjustable bed base category," said Mitch Willingham, Vice President of Global Sales. "Ergomotion has seen some tremendous growth in the past year, and I hope to continue to build on those successes with our products and partners."

Peres has been a key growth driver for the company and has been instrumental in leading a successful sales team. With his focus shifting to a new business unit, he will be able to launch and lead solutions that will allow for the wellness community to reach their goals.

"I'm eager to drive Ergomotion forward and focus on ways to continue to elevate the brand, its products and our partners," said Gui Peres, President of Ergomotion's Wellness Division. "We continue to stay committed and engaged with our innovative designs, and I'm thrilled to be leading thoughtful solutions that are specifically tailored to our customers."

The evolution of Ergomotion's products has allowed the company to prioritize sleep and health. Their latest innovations offer the best sleep options while also showcasing the future of technology in the home. Ergomotion understands the importance of overall progress for the industry as a pioneer of the future of sleep.

"Willingham and Peres bring valuable insight to the Ergomotion team and will help our continued growth within the category and beyond," says Johnny Griggs, Chief Operating Officer at Ergomotion. "The landscape of the adjustable bed base has changed greatly over the past five years, and our executive leadership team will advance our vision and groundbreaking products."

Willingham brings nearly 20 years of strategic retail, manufacturing, and leadership experience in the international bedding industry to his new role. He has a proven record of developing and implementing strategic budgeting, merchandising, marketing, and supply chain objectives for premier mattress manufacturers.

You can learn more about Ergomotion at ergomotion.com.

ABOUT ERGOMOTION

Ergomotion, headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, is the largest manufacturer of adjustable bases worldwide. The company's products are created to provide a holistic wellness solution infused with smart technology to enrich health, happiness, and wellbeing. Ergomotion's adjustable bases are designed to accommodate the industry's leading mattresses and to seamlessly integrate with existing bed frames. They are pioneering the future of sleep while transforming bedrooms into connected wellness ecosystems and delivering innovation to help improve sleep. In 2021, they were a Good Housekeeping Best of Bedding Awards recipient for "Best Bed Frames."

Ergomotion products have been sold in more than 30 countries to over 170 major brands. They are part of the Keeson Technology Corp. family based in Jiaxing City, China. To learn more about Ergomotion visit www.ergomotion.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emma Wach

[email protected]

Direct: 630-390-8474

SOURCE Ergomotion