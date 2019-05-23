Mitcham Industries Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

Mitcham Industries, Inc.

May 23, 2019, 16:15 ET

HUNTSVILLE, Texas, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended April 30, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Thursday, June 6 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

Mitcham Industries Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call


Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central


Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the Mitcham

Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below


http://www.mitchamindustries.com

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through June 13, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13691104#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.mitchamindustries.com for 90 days.  For more information, please contact Donna Washburn at Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at 713-529-6600 or email dwashburn@dennardlascar.com.

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Mitcham has a global presence with operating locations in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Hungary, Colombia and the United Kingdom. Mitcham's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment. Through its Equipment Leasing segment, Mitcham believes it is the largest independent provider of exploration equipment to the seismic industry.

Contacts:

Rob Capps, Co-CEO

Mitcham Industries, Inc.

936-291-2277



Ken Dennard / Mark Roberson


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


713-529-6600

SOURCE Mitcham Industries, Inc.

http://www.mitchamindustries.com

