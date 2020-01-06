Mitcham Industries Announces New Technology Positions

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("Mitcham" or "the Company") today announced that it has made two key additions to its technology development team. Andy Meecham has joined Mitcham in the newly-created position of Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. In this position, Mr. Meecham is responsible for directing all of Mitcham's research and development activities. This role includes identifying opportunities to expand product offerings from existing technologies as well as acquiring new technology through internal development, acquisition or partnering with others.

Additionally, Dr Peter Ramsay has joined the Company as Director – Strategic Hydrographic Programs. In this role, Dr Ramsay's initial focus will be to guide the development of the Company's next generation bathymetric sonar system. He will also assist in promoting the Company's products and technologies within the hydrographic industry and assist in identifying and developing new opportunities.

Rob Capps, Mitcham Co-CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to add talented professionals of the caliber that Andy and Peter bring to our team at Mitcham. Andy brings extensive experience in design, development and analysis of multiple sonar technologies, both commercial and military, and Peter is recognized as one of the top hydrographic surveyors and marine geophysicists in the world. Their addition is another important step in expanding the scope of our technology offerings and continuing the transformation of the Company."

Before joining Mitcham, Mr. Meecham served as Chief Technology Officer for Northern Defense Industries for six years. Prior to that, his experience includes technology and engineering positions at Sonardyne International and Thales Underwater Systems. Mr. Meecham, who has published a number of articles concerning marine acoustic technology, holds an M.Sc. (P.C. Interfacing & Software Applications) and a B.Sc. in Physics from Imperial College, London, U.K.

Prior to joining Mitcham in January 2020, Dr Ramsay held a number of important positions within the hydrographic industry, including Director and co-owner of Marine GeoSolutions in Australia and South Africa. Dr Ramsay's extensive list of publications includes one book, 18 peer-reviewed publications and 36 conference abstracts. He holds a PhD (Marine Geophysics) and a BSc Honors in Engineering Geology and is a Certified Professional Hydrographic Surveyor Level 1 with the Surveying & Spatial Science Institute in Australia.

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Mitcham has a global presence with operating locations in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Hungary, Colombia and the United Kingdom. Mitcham's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment. Through its Equipment Leasing segment, Mitcham believes it is the largest independent provider of exploration equipment to the seismic industry.

