Mitcham Industries Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to The Woodlands, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("Mitcham" or "the Company") today announced that it has relocated its corporate headquarters to The Woodlands, Texas from Huntsville, Texas. The address of the new office is 2002 Timberloch Place, Suite 400, The Woodlands, Texas 77380. Mitcham's existing phone numbers and email addresses remain unchanged.

Rob Capps, Co-CEO of Mitcham Industries, commented, "As we reposition Mitcham as a significant provider of marine technology products, we have moved our headquarters to a new office in The Woodlands. Our new location is more accessible to our customers, the investment community and those living in the Houston metropolitan area. Only a limited number of corporate and sales personnel, including our senior management team, have moved to the new office. We will maintain our Huntsville facility and have expanded the operations there to support our leasing operations as well as certain aspects of our Marine Technology Products segment."

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Mitcham has a global presence with operating locations in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Hungary, Colombia and the United Kingdom. Mitcham's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment. Through its Equipment Leasing segment, Mitcham believes it is the largest independent provider of exploration equipment to the seismic industry.

Contacts: Rob Capps, Co-CEO

Mitcham Industries, Inc.

936-291-2277





Ken Dennard / Mark Roberson

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

713-529-6600

SOURCE Mitcham Industries, Inc.

