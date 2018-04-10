Mitcham Industries Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

HUNTSVILLE, Texas, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("Mitcham" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2018.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 were $10.4 million compared to $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Revenues from the Marine Technology Products segment fell to $5.0 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $6.9 million in the same period last year. Revenues from the Equipment Leasing segment were $5.4 million in the fourth quarter compared to $5.7 million in the same period last year.

The Company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $8.0 million, or $(0.66) per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to a net loss of $10.0 million, or $(0.83) per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. The fourth quarter results included approximately $3.5 million of pre-tax charges, or $0.29 per share, related to impairment of goodwill, a provision for doubtful accounts, inventory adjustments and other restructuring costs. Excluding the impact of these charges, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $4.5 million, or $(0.37) per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment of intangibles, stock-based compensation, non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales and non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was a loss of approximately $1.2 million compared to a gain of approximately $2.6 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measure determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), is defined and reconciled to reported net loss and cash provided by operating activities in the accompanying financial tables.

Rob Capps, Mitcham's Co-Chief Executive Officer, stated, "While our financial results were not what we would like them to be, we believe during fiscal 2018 and early fiscal 2019 we have made significant progress in re-positioning Mitcham as a significant provider of marine technology products. You will note that we have revised the name of our Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment to the Marine Technology Products segment. We think this more accurately reflects the operations and focus of that part of our business.

"During fiscal 2018 and early 2019, we continued to expand the scale of our product offerings and increase Mitcham's footprint in the marine technology sector. In addition to these efforts, we have significantly lessened our exposure to the cyclicality of oil and gas exploration by reducing our lease pool of seismic equipment to reflect the changed business environment for our equipment leasing segment. We believe these actions have helped us to emerge from this recent downturn with solid liquidity and a clean balance sheet. Going forward, we believe that Mitcham is well positioned to benefit from increased activity in the marine technology market.

"Overall, our financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018 improved over the fourth quarter of last fiscal year, despite the non-recurring charges discussed above. This improvement was due primarily to lower lease pool depreciation and higher gross profits on sales of lease pool equipment. Although sales of marine technology products were lower than expected during the fourth quarter and all of fiscal 2018, based on recent bookings and inquiry activity, we anticipate a stronger year for marine technology products sales in fiscal 2019. Our more optimistic outlook for this part of our business is driven in part by the anticipated impact of newly added products. As recently announced, we have added a new line of marine sensor and towed streamer products that are based on intellectual property we acquired in February. We expect to begin delivering these products and services later this fiscal year, including services to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. under the support agreement we entered into in conjunction with the acquisition of the technology.

"Mitcham's capital structure remains solid with no debt on our balance sheet and ample liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents of $9.9 million as of January 31, 2018. In addition, we generated positive cash flow from operating activities over the course of fiscal 2018."

FISCAL 2018 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 decreased 17%, driven mainly by a decrease in marine technology products sales compared to last year's fourth quarter. Marine technology products sales decreased 27% year-over-year, while equipment leasing revenues, excluding lease pool equipment sales, decreased 12% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 decreased to $10.4 million compared to $12.5 million in the same period last year.

Marine technology products sales decreased to $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $6.9 million in last year's fourth quarter. The fourth quarter sales consisted of approximately $2.5 million of Seamap, $1.1 million from Klein (including $0.3 million of intra-segment sales) and $1.7 million by SAP.

Equipment leasing revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, excluding lease pool equipment sales, were $2.1 million compared to $2.3 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease in fourth quarter equipment leasing revenues was primarily driven by a reduction in exploration activity and an excess supply of equipment.

Lease pool and other equipment sales were $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, compared to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Lease pool depreciation expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 decreased to $2.9 million from $5.8 million in the same period a year ago, due to the reduction in the lease pool as a result of lower lease pool purchases and increased lease pool sales.

General and administrative expenses increased to $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 versus $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, due primarily to restructuring costs accrued in the period.

FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

Total revenues for fiscal 2018 increased 18% to $48.3 million compared to $41.0 million in fiscal 2017. Revenues for Marine Technology Products in fiscal 2018 were $27.4 million compared to $25.1 million in fiscal 2017. Equipment leasing revenues, excluding lease pool equipment sales, were $7.8 million in fiscal 2018 compared to $10.2 million a year ago. Lease pool and other equipment sales in fiscal 2018 were $13.0 million versus $5.8 million in fiscal 2017.

General and administrative expense slightly decreased to $19.7 million in fiscal 2018 from $19.8 million in fiscal 2017. The net loss available to common shareholders for fiscal 2018 was $22.0 million, or $(1.82) per share, compared to net a loss of $33.6 million, or $(2.79) per share in fiscal 2017. Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2018 doubled to $7.2 million compared to $3.6 million in fiscal 2017.

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in Huntsville, Texas, Mitcham has a global presence with operating locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Russia, Hungary, Colombia and the United Kingdom. Mitcham's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment. Through its Equipment Leasing segment, Mitcham believes it is the largest independent provider of exploration equipment to the seismic industry.

Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the quarter ended January 31, 2018 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on our forecasts of our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Tables to Follow

MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



January 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,902



$ 2,902

Restricted cash 244



609

Accounts and contracts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,885 and $3,716 at January 31, 2018 and January 31, 2017, respectively 10,494



15,830

Inventories, net 10,856



11,960

Prepaid income taxes —



1,565

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,550



2,193

Total current assets 33,046



35,059

Seismic equipment lease pool and property and equipment, net 22,900



43,838

Intangible assets, net 8,015



9,012

Goodwill 2,531



3,997

Non-current prepaid income taxes 1,609



—

Long-term receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,282 and $2,188 at January 31, 2018 and January 31, 2017, respectively 4,652



2,780

Other assets 926



28

Total assets $ 73,679



$ 94,714

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,271



$ 1,929

Current maturities – long-term debt —



6,371

Deferred revenue 741



651

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,253



4,514

Income taxes payable 258



—

Total current liabilities 7,523



13,465

Deferred tax liability 307



317

Total liabilities 7,830



13,782

Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000 shares authorized; 532 and 343 issued and outstanding at January 31, 2018 and January 31, 2017, respectively 11,544



7,294

Common stock $.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; 14,019 shares issued at January 31, 2018 and January 31, 2017 140



140

Additional paid-in capital 122,304



121,401

Treasury stock, at cost (1,929 at January 31, 2018 and 2017) (16,860)



(16,858)

Accumulated deficit (42,425)



(20,451)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,854)



(10,594)

Total shareholders' equity 65,849



80,932

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 73,679



$ 94,714



MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended January 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended January 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenues:















Sale of marine technology products

$ 4,991



$ 6,865



$ 27,420



$ 25,058

Equipment leasing

2,061



2,342



7,826



10,161

Sale of lease pool equipment

3,311



3,341



13,030



5,780

Total revenues

10,363



12,548



48,276



40,999

Cost of sales:















Sale of marine technology products

3,711



3,509



16,686



13,571

Equipment leasing (including lease pool depreciation)

3,949



6,785



17,764



29,037

Lease pool equipment sales

1,332



4,923



7,742



5,805

Total cost of sales

8,992



15,217



42,192



48,413

Gross profit (loss)

1,371



(2,669)



6,084



(7,414)

Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

5,155



4,593



19,663



19,753

Research and development

865



356



1,502



974

Provision for doubtful accounts

1,013



750



1,013



750

Impairment of intangible assets

1,466



—



1,466



—

Depreciation and amortization

526



542



2,148



2,399

Total operating expenses

9,025



6,241



25,792



23,876

Operating loss

(7,654)



(8,910)



(19,708)



(31,290)

Other income (expense):















Interest income (expense)

24



(104)



47



(643)

Other, net

(391)



468



(498)



594

Total other (expense) income

(367)



364



(451)



(49)

Loss before income taxes

(8,021)



(8,546)



(20,159)



(31,339)

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

262



(1,308)



(910)



(1,814)

Net loss

$ (7,759)



$ (9,854)



$ (21,069)



$ (33,153)

Preferred stock dividends

(275)



(192)



(905)



(486)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (8,034)



$ (10,046)



$ (21,974)



$ (33,639)

Net loss per common share:















Basic

$ (0.66)



$ (0.83)



$ (1.82)



$ (2.79)

Diluted

$ (0.66)



$ (0.83)



$ (1.82)



$ (2.79)

Shares used in computing loss per common share:















Basic

12,087



12,077



12,084



12,070

Diluted

12,087



12,077



12,084



12,070



MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)





For the Twelve Months Ended January 31,



2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (21,069)



$ (33,153)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

16,637



28,275

Stock-based compensation

903



737

Impairment

1,466



—

Provision for doubtful accounts, net of charge offs

1,013



750

Provision for inventory obsolescence

815



75

Gross (profit) loss from sale of lease pool equipment

(4,906)



298

Deferred tax expense

(20)



934

Non-Current prepaid tax

182



—

Changes in:







Trade accounts and contracts receivable

4,405



7,345

Inventories

685



850

Income taxes receivable and payable

—



475

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(455)



(2,189)

Prepaid and other current assets, net

1,002



(1,327)

Foreign exchange losses net of gains

61



84

Net cash provided by operating activities

719



3,154

Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of seismic equipment held for lease

(909)



(636)

Purchases of property and equipment

(407)



(283)

Sales of used lease pool equipment

10,313



5,331

Net cash provided by investing activities

8,997



4,412

Cash flows from financing activities:







Net payments on revolving line of credit

(3,500)



(10,900)

Payments on term loan and other borrowings

(2,807)



(3,217)

Net proceeds from preferred stock offering

4,174



7,294

Preferred stock dividends

(905)



(486)

Purchase of treasury stock

—



(4)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,038)



(7,313)

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(43)



(511)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

6,635



(258)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

3,511



3,769

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

$ 10,146



$ 3,511



MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended January 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended January 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(in thousands)

(in thousands) Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA















Net loss

$ (7,759)



$ (9,854)



$ (21,069)



$ (33,153)

Interest (income) expense, net

(24)



104



(47)



643

Depreciation and amortization

3,418



6,348



16,637



28,275

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

(262)



1,308



910



1,814

EBITDA (1)

(4,627)



(2,094)



(3,569)



(2,421)

Non-cash foreign exchange losses (gains)

524



(369)



844



(338)

Stock-based compensation

218



150



903



737

Impairment of intangible assets

1,466



-



1,466



-

Cost of lease pool sales

1,263



4,865



7,571



5,629

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ (1,156)



$ 2,552



$ 7,215



$ 3,607

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA















Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (1,455)



$ (533)



$ 719



$ 3,154

Stock-based compensation

(218)



(150)



(903)



(737)

Provision for doubtful accounts

(1,013)



(750)



(1,013)



(750)

Provision for inventory obsolescence

(757)



(10)



(815)



(75)

Changes in trade accounts, contracts and notes receivable

724



2,963



(4,405)



(7,345)

Interest received

2



63



86



673

Taxes paid, net of refunds

58



(296)



494



409

Gross profit (loss) from sale of lease pool equipment

1,826



(1,122)



4,906



298

Changes in inventory

(606)



(379)



(685)



(850)

Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities and deferred revenue

(789)



(2,053)



455



2,189

Impairment of intangible assets

(1,466)



-



(1,466)



-

Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(795)



436



(1,002)



1,329

Foreign exchange losses (gains), net

(313)



297



(61)



(84)

Other

175



(560)



121



(632)

EBITDA (1)

$ (4,627)



$ (2,094)



$ (3,569)



$ (2,421)





(1) EBITDA is defined as net income before (a) interest income and interest expense, (b) provision for (or benefit from) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses, non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales, certain non-recurring contract settlement costs, impairment of intangible assets and stock-based compensation. We consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important indicators for the performance of our business, but not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because management utilizes this information for assessing our performance and liquidity, and as indicators of our ability to make capital expenditures, service debt and finance working capital requirements and we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measurements that are commonly used by analysts and some investors in evaluating the performance and liquidity of companies such as us. In particular, we believe that it is useful to our analysts and investors to understand this relationship because it excludes transactions not related to our core cash operating activities. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully trend and analyze the performance of our core cash operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or as alternatives to net income as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, management recognizes and considers the limitations of this measurement. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are only two of the measurements that management utilizes. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Mitcham Industries, Inc. Segment Operating Results (in thousands) (unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended January 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended January 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(in thousands)

(in thousands) Revenues:















Marine technology products

$ 5,008



$ 6,871



$ 27,573



$ 25,100

Equipment leasing

5,373



5,739



20,919



15,961

Inter-segment sales

(18)



(62)



(216)



(62)

Total revenues

10,363



12,548



48,276



40,999

Cost of sales:















Marine technology products

3,728



3,551



16,844



13,612

Equipment leasing

5,282



11,729



25,563



34,863

Inter-segment costs

(18)



(63)



(215)



(62)

Total cost of sales

8,992



15,217



42,192



48,413

Gross profit (loss)

1,371



(2,669)



6,084



(7,414)

Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

5,155



4,593



19,663



19,753

Research and development

865



356



1,502



974

Provision for doubtful accounts

1,013



750



1,013



750

Impairment of intangible assets

1,466



—



1,466



—

Depreciation and amortization

526



542



2,148



2,399

Total operating expenses

9,025



6,241



25,792



23,876

Operating loss

$ (7,654)



$ (8,910)



$ (19,708)



$ (31,290)

Marine Technology Products Segment:















Revenues:















Seamap

$ 2,474



$ 4,423



$ 18,527



$ 14,085

Klein

1,146



1,745



4,602



8,207

SAP

1,669



1,533



5,667



4,786

Intra-segment sales

(281)



(830)



(1,223)



(1,978)





5,008



6,871



27,573



25,100

Cost of sales:















Seamap

1,580



1,605



10,018



6,106

Klein

1,061



1,377



3,632



5,707

SAP

1,355



1,232



4,513



3,668

Intra-segment sales

(268)



(663)



(1,319)



(1,869)





3,728



3,551



16,844



13,612

Gross profit

$ 1,280



$ 3,320



$ 10,729



$ 11,488

Gross profit margin

26 %

48 %

39 %

46 % Equipment Leasing Segment:















Revenue:



Equipment leasing

$ 2,060



$ 2,342



$ 7,826



$ 10,161

Lease pool equipment sales

3,089



3,075



12,478



5,332

Other equipment sales

224



322



615



468





5,373



5,739



20,919



15,961

Cost of sales:



Direct costs-equipment leasing

1,088



1,008



3,450



3,284

Lease pool depreciation

2,861



5,777



14,370



25,753

Cost of lease pool equipment sales

1,263



4,865



7,571



5,629

Cost of other equipment sales

70



79



172



197





5,282



11,729



25,563



34,863

Gross profit (loss)

$ 91



$ (5,990)



$ (4,644)



$ (18,902)



