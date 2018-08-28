Mitcham Industries Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
HUNTSVILLE, Texas, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ : MIND ) ("Mitcham" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2019 second quarter ended July 31, 2018.
Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were $8.4 million compared to $10.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and $7.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, largely driven by the timing of orders for marine technology products. Revenues from the Marine Technology Products segment were $6.0 million in the second quarter, compared to $9.7 million in the same period last year and $3.7 million in the first quarter of this fiscal year. While Seamap sales declined versus the prior year period, due to a lack of systems sales during the quarter, Klein sales increased 59% compared to the same period last year. Equipment Leasing revenues increased 95% to $2.5 million in the second quarter, compared to the same period last year.
The Company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.0 million, or $(0.41) per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to a net loss of $5.6 million, or $(0.46) per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales and non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses) for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was a loss of approximately $1.1 million compared to a loss of approximately $261,000 in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measure determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), is defined and reconciled to reported net loss and cash provided by operating activities in the accompanying financial tables.
Rob Capps, Mitcham's Co-Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our second quarter results essentially unfolded as anticipated, producing slightly improved results compared to the second quarter last year and the first quarter of this fiscal year. As we mentioned previously, our Marine Technology Products segment has been experiencing an increase in both inquiries and order activity that is expected to materially benefit the second half of fiscal 2019. In addition, we expect to begin generating meaningful revenue from our recently introduced SeaLink™ product line during the third quarter. As a result, we currently anticipate a more robust second half of fiscal 2019 led by orders for Seamap and Klein booked during the first half of this year. Project inquiries remain strong, as we see several opportunities with NATO navies as well as with hydrographic and oceanographic companies. We are also experiencing an uptick in repairs and aftermarket sales as some of our customers build backlog and find themselves in need of additional capacity.
"In the first six months of this fiscal year we have been focused on establishing the production facilities that will handle the SeaLink product line of marine data acquisition systems. The production and repair of these products will be conducted in our existing facility in Singapore and in a newly established facility in Malaysia. This new facility is in close proximity to our Singapore operations. We have incurred approximately $840,000 of incremental costs during this start-up period without any significant offsetting revenue, a trend that we anticipate will begin to change in the third quarter. This line of solid towed streamer systems is designed to meet a variety of marine seismic data acquisition needs from customers including survey companies and research institutes conducting 3-dimensional, high-resolution seismic surveys.
"On the Equipment Leasing front, we have taken additional steps over the past few quarters to lessen our exposure to the oil and gas industry by reducing our cost structure in certain geographic markets. We expect annualized cost savings of approximately $2 million from these efforts and will begin to see some of the benefit in the third quarter.
"We are pleased to start experiencing the positive impact of our strategic re-positioning that Mitcham began nearly two years ago. We believe that our strong position in the marine technology marketplace will allow us to start growing again, as we see many new opportunities in various markets. On the financial front, our capital structure remains strong, with no debt on our balance sheet and ample liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents of $6.9 million as of July 31, 2018. We look forward to a much improved second half of fiscal 2019."
FISCAL 2019 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 decreased compared to last year's second quarter to $8.4 million driven mainly by delays in marine technology products sales. Marine technology products sales decreased 38% to $6.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $9.7 million in last year's second quarter due to a decline in Seamap sales. Klein sales increased 59% during the second quarter compared to last year's second quarter. The second quarter sales consisted of approximately $3.8 million of Seamap, $1.6 million from Klein (including $190,000 of intra-segment sales) and $0.8 million by SAP.
Equipment leasing revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, excluding lease pool equipment sales, were $1.6 million, an increase of 67% compared to the same period last year. Lease pool equipment sales were $0.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $0.2 million in the second quarter a year ago.
Lease pool depreciation expense in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 decreased to $2.4 million from $3.8 million in the same period a year ago, due to a combination of lower lease pool purchases and increased lease pool sales over the past year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $5.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 versus $4.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, due primarily to approximately $587,000 in incremental costs related to the transfer of the acquired SeaLink technology and the set-up of related production and repair facilities in Asia.
CONFERENCE CALL
About Mitcham Industries
Mitcham Industries, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in Huntsville, Texas, Mitcham has a global presence with operating locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hungary, Colombia and the United Kingdom. Mitcham's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment. Through its Equipment Leasing segment, Mitcham believes it is the largest independent provider of exploration equipment to the seismic industry.
Contacts:
Rob Capps, Co-CEO
Mitcham Industries, Inc.
936-291-2277
Jack Lascar / Mark Roberson
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
713-529-6600
Tables to Follow
MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
July 31, 2018
January 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,886
$
9,902
Restricted cash
223
244
Accounts and contracts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,115 and $3,885 at July 31, 2018 and January 31, 2018, respectively
11,498
10,494
Inventories, net
11,855
10,856
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,970
1,550
Total current assets
32,432
33,046
Seismic equipment lease pool and property and equipment, net
19,765
22,900
Intangible assets, net
11,037
8,015
Goodwill
2,531
2,531
Non-current prepaid income taxes
1,570
1,609
Long-term receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $532 and $2,282 at July 31, 2018 and January 31, 2018, respectively
168
4,652
Other assets
611
926
Total assets
$
68,114
$
73,679
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,038
$
1,271
Deferred revenue
460
741
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
4,776
5,253
Income taxes payable
886
258
Total current liabilities
8,160
7,523
Deferred tax liability
-
307
Total liabilities
8,160
7,830
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000 shares authorized; 768 and 532 issued and outstanding at July 31, 2018 and January 31, 2018, respectively
16,950
11,544
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; 14,049 and 14,019 shares issued at July 31, 2018 and January 31, 2018, respectively
140
140
Additional paid-in capital
122,672
122,304
Treasury stock, at cost (1,929 at July 31, 2018 and January 31, 2018)
(16,860)
(16,860)
Accumulated deficit
(53,715)
(42,425)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,233)
(8,854)
Total shareholders' equity
59,954
65,849
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
68,114
$
73,679
MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues:
Sale of marine technology products
$
5,877
$
9,586
$
9,443
$
16,474
Equipment leasing
1,630
977
4,327
3,694
Sale of lease pool equipment
843
273
2,193
9,101
Total revenues
8,350
10,836
15,963
29,269
Cost of sales:
Sale of marine technology products
3,216
5,868
5,302
9,843
Equipment leasing (including lease pool depreciation)
3,242
4,290
6,824
9,415
Lease pool equipment sales
32
60
732
6,199
Total cost of sales
6,490
10,218
12,858
25,457
Gross profit
1,860
618
3,105
3,812
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
5,504
4,825
11,134
9,629
Research and development
312
240
682
338
Provision for doubtful accounts
—
—
200
—
Depreciation and amortization
620
525
1,237
1,106
Total operating expenses
6,436
5,590
13,253
11,073
Operating loss
(4,576)
(4,972)
(10,148)
(7,261)
Other income (expense):
Interest income (expense), net
17
17
35
(29)
Other, net
55
(52)
141
(153)
Total other income (expense)
72
(35)
176
(182)
Loss before income taxes
(4,504)
(5,007)
(9,972)
(7,443)
Provision for income taxes
(85)
(357)
(522)
(586)
Net loss
$
(4,589)
$
(5,364)
$
(10,494)
$
(8,029)
Preferred stock dividends
(411)
(207)
(796)
(401)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(5,000)
$
(5,571)
$
(11,290)
$
(8,430)
Net loss per common share:
Basic
$
(0.41)
$
(0.46)
$
(0.93)
$
(0.70)
Diluted
$
(0.41)
$
(0.46)
$
(0.93)
$
(0.70)
Shares used in computing loss per common share:
Basic
12,093
12,082
12,090
12,080
Diluted
12,093
12,082
12,090
12,080
MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(10,494)
$
(8,029)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,399
9,095
Stock-based compensation
368
461
Provision for inventory obsolescence
115
67
Provision for doubtful accounts, net of charge offs
200
—
Gross (profit) loss from sale of lease pool equipment
(1,246)
(2,852)
Deferred tax expense
(306)
(57)
Changes in:
Trade accounts and contracts receivable
2,227
5,877
Unbilled revenue
(341)
—
Inventories
(1,406)
(107)
Prepaids and other current assets, net
(1,435)
201
Income taxes receivable and payable
665
430
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(1,551)
(929)
Deferred revenue
942
—
Foreign exchange losses net of gains
64
(71)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(5,799)
4,086
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of seismic equipment held for lease
(1,386)
(234)
Acquisition of assets
(3,000)
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(487)
(128)
Sales of used lease pool equipment
2,792
6,020
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(2,081)
5,658
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net payments on revolving line of credit
—
(3,500)
Payments on term loan and other borrowings
—
(2,807)
Net proceeds from preferred stock offering
5,450
774
Preferred stock dividends
(796)
(401)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
4,654
(5,934)
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
189
(169)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(3,037)
3,641
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
10,146
3,511
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
7,109
$
7,152
MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net loss
$
(4,589)
$
(5,364)
$
(10,494)
$
(8,029)
Interest (income) expense, net
(17)
(17)
(35)
29
Depreciation and amortization
3,096
4,304
6,399
9,095
Provision for income taxes
85
357
522
586
EBITDA (1)
(1,425)
(720)
(3,608)
1,681
Non-cash foreign exchange losses (gains)
62
167
13
361
Stock-based compensation
242
237
368
461
Cost of lease pool sales
7
55
634
6,194
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
(1,114)
$
(261)
$
(2,593)
$
8,697
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(2,433)
$
2,974
$
(5,799)
$
4,086
Stock-based compensation
(242)
(237)
(368)
(461)
Provision for doubtful accounts
—
—
(200)
—
Provision for inventory obsolescence
(115)
(59)
(115)
(67)
Changes in trade accounts, contracts and notes receivable
(398)
(3,702)
(1,886)
(5,877)
Interest received
1
28
2
120
Taxes paid, net of refunds
222
146
268
159
Gross profit (loss) from sale of lease pool equipment
710
163
1,246
2,852
Changes in inventory
562
(1,296)
1,406
107
Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities and deferred revenue
875
977
609
929
Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(85)
348
1,435
(201)
Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net
(48)
23
(64)
71
Other
(474)
(85)
(142)
(37)
EBITDA (1)
$
(1,425)
$
(720)
$
(3,608)
$
1,681
(1)
EBITDA is defined as net income before (a) interest income and interest expense, (b) provision for (or benefit from) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses, non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales and stock-based compensation. We consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important indicators for the performance of our business, but not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because management utilizes this information for assessing our performance and liquidity, and as indicators of our ability to make capital expenditures, service debt and finance working capital requirements and we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measurements that are commonly used by analysts and some investors in evaluating the performance and liquidity of companies such as us. In particular, we believe that it is useful to our analysts and investors to understand this relationship because it excludes transactions not related to our core cash operating activities. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully trend and analyze the performance of our core cash operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or as alternatives to net income as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, management recognizes and considers the limitations of this measurement. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are only two of the measurements that management utilizes. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Mitcham Industries, Inc.
Segment Operating Results
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Revenues:
Marine technology products
$
6,012
$
9,662
$
9,720
$
16,573
Equipment leasing
2,473
1,271
6,520
12,816
Inter-segment sales
(135)
(97)
(277)
(120)
Total revenues
8,350
10,836
15,963
29,269
Cost of sales:
Marine technology products
3,351
5,943
5,579
9,942
Equipment leasing
3,274
4,373
7,556
15,636
Inter-segment costs
(135)
(98)
(277)
(121)
Total cost of sales
6,490
10,218
12,858
25,457
Gross profit
1,860
618
3,105
3,812
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
5,504
4,825
11,134
9,629
Research and development
312
240
682
338
Provision for doubtful accounts
—
—
200
—
Depreciation and amortization
620
|
525
|
1,237
|
1,106
|
Total operating expenses
|
6,436
|
5,590
|
13,253
|
11,073
|
Operating loss
|
$
|
(4,576)
|
$
|
(4,972)
|
$
|
(10,148)
|
$
|
(7,261)
|
Marine Technology Products Segment:
|
Revenues:
|
Seamap
|
$
|
3,814
|
$
|
7,490
|
$
|
5,566
|
$
|
12,377
|
Klein
|
1,591
|
1,002
|
3,103
|
1,939
|
SAP
|
797
|
1,622
|
1,277
|
2,911
|
Intra-segment sales
|
(190)
|
(452)
|
(226)
|
(654)
|
6,012
|
9,662
|
9,720
|
16,573
|
Cost of sales:
|
Seamap
|
1,785
|
4,206
|
2,629
|
6,767
|
Klein
|
1,090
|
944
|
2,126
|
1,677
|
SAP
|
666
|
1,245
|
1,064
|
2,262
|
Intra-segment sales
|
(190)
|
(452)
|
(240)
|
(764)
|
3,351
|
5,943
|
5,579
|
9,942
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
2,661
|
$
|
3,719
|
$
|
4,141
|
$
|
6,631
|
Gross profit margin
|
44
|
%
|
38
|
%
|
43
|
%
|
40
|
%
|
Equipment Leasing Segment:
|
Revenue:
|
Equipment leasing
|
$
|
1,630
|
$
|
977
|
$
|
4,327
|
$
|
3,694
|
Lease pool equipment sales
|
718
|
228
|
1,881
|
9,062
|
Other equipment sales
|
125
|
66
|
312
|
60
|
2,473
|
1,271
|
6,520
|
12,816
|
Cost of sales:
|
Direct costs-equipment leasing
|
797
|
561
|
1,725
|
1,505
|
Lease pool depreciation
|
2,445
|
3,750
|
5,099
|
7,931
|
Cost of lease pool equipment sales
|
7
|
66
|
634
|
6,195
|
Cost of other equipment sales
|
25
|
(4)
|
98
|
5
|
3,274
|
4,373
|
7,556
|
15,636
|
Gross loss
|
$
|
(801)
|
$
|
(3,102)
|
$
|
(1,036)
|
$
|
(2,820)
SOURCE Mitcham Industries, Inc.
Share this article