Mitcham Industries Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("Mitcham" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended April 30, 2019.

Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 30% to $9.9 million, compared to $7.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The improvement was driven primarily by further growth within the Marine Technology Products segment. Revenues from the Marine Technology Products segment rose 61% to $6.0 million in the first quarter, compared to $3.7 million in the same period last year. Revenue from the Equipment Leasing segment was $3.9 million in the first quarter, relatively flat compared to the same period last year. The operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 improved to $2.5 million as compared to a loss of $5.6 million in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.

The Company reported a net loss of $2.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to a net loss of $5.9 million in the same period during fiscal 2019. The net loss attributable to common shareholders of $2.9 million, or $(0.24) per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 improved from a loss of $6.3 million, or $(0.52) per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was approximately $61,000 compared to a loss of approximately $1.5 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined and reconciled to reported net loss and cash provided by operating activities in the accompanying financial tables.

Rob Capps, Mitcham's Co-Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We continue to see robust order activity from our Marine Technology Products segment as demonstrated by the 61% year-over-year increase in top-line growth this quarter. Perhaps more importantly, our backlog of firm orders grew to $11.0 million as of April 30, 2019 from $8.7 million at January 31, 2019, an increase of approximately 26%. Additionally, we have received approximately $5.1 million in bookings subsequent to April 30. Included in this recent activity are orders for our new MA-X sonar technology which we unveiled at the Ocean Business conference in April of this year. We are very pleased with the reception of this new technology thus far.

"We are beginning to benefit from the strategic actions taken during fiscal 2019 to streamline and enhance our business model," added Capps. "For example, we completed the sale of our Australian subsidiary, SAP, during the first quarter. This strategic move has given us the flexibility to better serve customers in Asia while reducing our exposure to lower margin sales of equipment from other OEM's. We believe our Seamap business is also gaining traction. Due to strong demand related to our SeaLink™ product line, our new production facility in Malaysia is now running at near full capacity and we are looking at ways to expand our production there. Activity within the marine seismic market appears to be building, driven in part by the increase in nodal surveys. Our backlog does not currently include significant amounts related to seismic source controllers. However, based on inquiries and discussions with customers, we believe activity within that product family will also ramp-up during the balance of the year and beyond.

"In the Equipment Leasing segment, we have experienced better than expected leasing activity. While our belief that this part of our business will not return to historical levels has not changed, we do see opportunities within this part of our business. Leasing revenues excluding the sale of lease pool equipment have been relatively strong, increasing 25% over last year's first quarter.

"On the financial front, our capital structure remains strong, with no funded debt on our balance sheet and ample liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents of $8.1 million as of April 30, 2019. In summary, we are very pleased with the strength of order activity so far this year and expect an improved year for Mitcham. We continue to expect positive operating income and Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2020."

FISCAL 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased compared to last year's first quarter to $9.9 million driven by higher marine technology products sales and equipment leasing revenues. Marine technology products sales increased 68% to $6.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $3.6 million in last year's first quarter. Seamap sales increased 147% versus the prior year period, and Klein sales increased 3% compared to the same period last year. First quarter sales consisted of approximately $4.3 million of Seamap, $1.6 million from Klein, and $101,000 from SAP.

Equipment leasing revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, excluding equipment sales, were $3.3 million, an increase of 23% compared to the same period last year. Lease pool equipment sales were $419,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter a year ago. Other equipment sales were $138,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $187,000 in the first quarter a year ago.

Lease pool depreciation expense in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased to $1.4 million from $2.7 million in the same period a year ago due to lease pool sales and minimal purchase of lease pool equipment in recent periods.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $5.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $5.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and increased slightly compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Included in this quarter's costs are approximately $298,000 related to SAP which will not be recurring. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses in the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 53% from 74% in last year's first quarter.

(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales, non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses and other non-cash tax related items

CONFERENCE CALL

Management has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, June 6 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss fiscal 2020 first quarter results. To access the call, please dial (412) 902-0030 and ask for the Mitcham Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Investors may also listen to the conference live on the Mitcham Industries corporate website, http://www.mitchamindustries.com, by logging onto the site and clicking "Investor Relations." A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through June 13, 2019 and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode 13691104#. A webcast archive will also be available at http://www.mitchamindustries.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. For more information, please contact Donna Washburn at Dennard Lascar Investor Relations (713) 529‑6600 or email dwashburn@dennardlascar.com.

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Mitcham has a global presence with operating locations in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Hungary, Colombia and the United Kingdom. Mitcham's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment. Through its Equipment Leasing segment, Mitcham believes it is the largest independent provider of exploration equipment to the seismic industry.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on our forecasts of our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts: Rob Capps, Co-CEO

Mitcham Industries, Inc.

936-291-2277





Ken Dennard / Mark Roberson

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

713-529-6600

Tables to Follow

MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



April 30, 2019

January 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,986

$ 9,389 Restricted cash 153

160 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,113 at April 30, 2019 and January 31, 2019 12,288

12,082 Inventories, net 11,243

10,774 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,476

1,735 Assets held for sale —

2,202 Total current assets 34,146

36,342 Seismic equipment lease pool and property and equipment, net 12,837

14,155 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,014

— Intangible assets, net 10,140

10,495 Goodwill 2,531

2,531 Deferred tax asset 68

68 Long-term receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $- at April 30, 2019 and January 31, 2019 465

712 Other assets 1,132

712 Long-term assets held for sale —

286 Total assets $ 64,333

$ 65,301 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,177

$ 1,534 Deferred revenue 616

1,040 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,229

3,738 Income taxes payable 233

224 Operating lease liabilities - current 853

— Liabilities held for sale —

892 Total current liabilities 7,108

7,428 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 2,161

— Other non-current liabilities 1,141

1,195 Total liabilities 10,410

8,623 Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, at cost, $1.00 par value; 1,000 shares authorized; 847 and 830 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2019, and January 31, 2019, respectively 18,739

18,330 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; 14,049 shares issued at April 30, 2019, and January 31, 2019 140

140 Additional paid-in capital 123,257

123,085 Treasury stock, at cost (1,929 shares at April 30, 2019 and January 31, 2019) (16,860)

(16,860) Accumulated deficit (66,859)

(63,973) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,494)

(4,044) Total shareholders' equity 53,923

56,678 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 64,333

$ 65,301

MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

April 30,



2019

2018 Revenues:







Sale of marine technology products

$ 5,977

$ 3,566 Equipment leasing

3,323

2,697 Sale of lease pool and other equipment

557

1,350 Total revenues

9,857

7,613 Cost of sales:







Sale of marine technology products

3,455

2,086 Equipment leasing (including lease pool depreciation)

2,411

3,582 Equipment sales

250

700 Total cost of sales

6,116

6,368 Gross profit

3,741

1,245 Operating expenses:







Selling, general and administrative

5,232

5,630 Research and development

315

370 Provision for doubtful accounts

—

200 Depreciation and amortization

650

617 Total operating expenses

6,197

6,817 Operating loss

(2,456)

(5,572) Other income (expense):







Interest (expense) income, net

(11)

18 Other, net

107

86 Total other income

96

104 Loss before income taxes

(2,360)

(5,468) Provision for income taxes

(55)

(437) Net loss

$ (2,415)

$ (5,905) Preferred stock dividends

(471)

(385) Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (2,886)

$ (6,290) Net loss per common share:







Basic

$ (0.24)

$ (0.52) Diluted

$ (0.24)

$ (0.52) Shares used in computing loss per common share:







Basic

12,119

12,087 Diluted

12,119

12,087

MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

April 30,



2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (2,415)

$ (5,905) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

2,131

3,303 Stock-based compensation

172

126 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of charge offs

—

(200) Gross profit from sale of lease pool equipment

(363)

(536) Deferred tax expense

135

(202) Changes in:







Accounts receivable

76

2,418 Unbilled revenue

5

(930) Inventories

(501)

(844) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(672)

(1,520) Income taxes receivable and payable

2

642 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(382)

(47) Deferred revenue

(23)

313 Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net

(16)

16 Net cash used in operating activities

(1,851)

(3,366) Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of seismic equipment held for lease

—

(190) Acquisition of assets

—

(3,000) Purchases of property and equipment

(366)

(113) Sales of used lease pool equipment

730

1,620 Sale of business, net of cash sold

239

— Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

603

(1,683) Cash flows from financing activities:







Net proceeds from preferred stock offering

409

3,812 Preferred stock dividends

(471)

(385) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(62)

3,427 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(100)

322 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,410)

(1,300) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

9,549

10,146 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 8,139

$ 8,846

MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

April 30,



2019

2018



(in thousands) Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA







Net loss

$ (2,415)

$ (5,905) Interest (income) expense, net

11

(18) Depreciation and amortization

2,131

3,303 Provision for income taxes

55

437 EBITDA (1)

(218)

(2,183) Non-cash foreign exchange losses (gains)

52

(49) Stock-based compensation

172

126 Cost of lease pool sales

55

627 Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 61

$ (1,479) Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA







Net cash used in operating activities

$ (1,851)

$ (3,366) Stock-based compensation

(172)

(126) Provision for doubtful accounts

—

(200) Changes in accounts receivable (current and long-term)

(76)

(1,488) Interest paid

14

1 Taxes paid, net of refunds

97

46 Gross profit from sale of lease pool equipment

363

536 Changes in inventory

501

844 Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities and deferred revenue

405

(266) Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets

672

1,520 Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net

16

(16) Other

(187)

332 EBITDA (1)

$ (218)

$ (2,183)





1. EBITDA is defined as net income before (a) interest income and interest expense, (b) provision for (or benefit from) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses, non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales, stock-based compensation and other non-cash tax related items. We consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important indicators for the performance of our business, but not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because management utilizes this information for assessing our performance and liquidity, and as indicators of our ability to make capital expenditures, service debt and finance working capital requirements and we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measurements that are commonly used by analysts and some investors in evaluating the performance and liquidity of companies such as us. In particular, we believe that it is useful to our analysts and investors to understand this relationship because it excludes transactions not related to our core cash operating activities. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully trend and analyze the performance of our core cash operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or as alternatives to net income as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, management recognizes and considers the limitations of this measurement. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are only two of the measurements that management utilizes. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Mitcham Industries, Inc. Segment Operating Results (in thousands) (unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

April 30,



2019

2018 Revenues:







Marine technology products

$ 5,982

$ 3,708 Equipment leasing

3,935

4,047 Inter-segment sales

(60)

(142) Total revenues

9,857

7,613 Cost of sales:







Marine technology products

3,515

2,228 Equipment leasing

2,661

4,282 Inter-segment costs

(60)

(142) Total cost of sales

6,116

6,368 Gross profit

3,741

1,245 Operating expenses:







Selling, general and administrative

5,232

5,630 Research and development

315

370 Provision for doubtful accounts

—

200 Depreciation and amortization

650

617 Total operating expenses

6,197

6,817 Operating loss

$ (2,456)

$ (5,572) Marine Technology Products Segment:







Revenues:







Seamap

$ 4,324

$ 1,752 Klein

1,561

1,512 SAP

101

480 Intra-segment sales

(4)

(36)



5,982

3,708 Cost of sales:







Seamap

2,323

844 Klein

1,101

1,036 SAP

95

398 Intra-segment sales

(4)

(50)



3,515

2,228 Gross profit

$ 2,467

$ 1,480 Gross profit margin

41%

40% Equipment Leasing Segment:







Revenue:



Equipment leasing

$ 3,378

$ 2,697 Lease pool equipment sales

419

1,163 Other equipment sales

138

187



3,935

4,047 Cost of sales:



Direct costs-equipment leasing

965

928 Lease pool depreciation

1,446

2,654 Cost of lease pool equipment sales

56

627 Cost of other equipment sales

194

73



2,661

4,282 Gross profit (loss)

$ 1,274

$ (235)

SOURCE Mitcham Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mitchamindustries.com

