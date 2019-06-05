Mitcham Industries Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

News provided by

Mitcham Industries, Inc.

Jun 05, 2019, 16:15 ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("Mitcham" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended April 30, 2019.

Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 30% to $9.9 million, compared to $7.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.  The improvement was driven primarily by further growth within the Marine Technology Products segment.  Revenues from the Marine Technology Products segment rose 61% to $6.0 million in the first quarter, compared to $3.7 million in the same period last year.  Revenue from the Equipment Leasing segment was $3.9 million in the first quarter, relatively flat compared to the same period last year.  The operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 improved to $2.5 million as compared to a loss of $5.6 million in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.

The Company reported a net loss of $2.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to a net loss of $5.9 million in the same period during fiscal 2019.  The net loss attributable to common shareholders of $2.9 million, or $(0.24) per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 improved from a loss of $6.3 million, or $(0.52) per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. 

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was approximately $61,000 compared to a loss of approximately $1.5 million in the same period last year.  Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined and reconciled to reported net loss and cash provided by operating activities in the accompanying financial tables.

Rob Capps, Mitcham's Co-Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We continue to see robust order activity from our Marine Technology Products segment as demonstrated by the 61% year-over-year increase in top-line growth this quarter. Perhaps more importantly, our backlog of firm orders grew to $11.0 million as of April 30, 2019 from $8.7 million at January 31, 2019, an increase of approximately 26%.  Additionally, we have received approximately $5.1 million in bookings subsequent to April 30.  Included in this recent activity are orders for our new MA-X sonar technology which we unveiled at the Ocean Business conference in April of this year.  We are very pleased with the reception of this new technology thus far.

"We are beginning to benefit from the strategic actions taken during fiscal 2019 to streamline and enhance our business model," added Capps.  "For example, we completed the sale of our Australian subsidiary, SAP, during the first quarter.  This strategic move has given us the flexibility to better serve customers in Asia while reducing our exposure to lower margin sales of equipment from other OEM's.  We believe our Seamap business is also gaining traction.  Due to strong demand related to our SeaLink™ product line, our new production facility in Malaysia is now running at near full capacity and we are looking at ways to expand our production there.   Activity within the marine seismic market appears to be building, driven in part by the increase in nodal surveys.  Our backlog does not currently include significant amounts related to seismic source controllers. However, based on inquiries and discussions with customers, we believe activity within that product family will also ramp-up during the balance of the year and beyond.

"In the Equipment Leasing segment, we have experienced better than expected leasing activity.  While our belief that this part of our business will not return to historical levels has not changed, we do see opportunities within this part of our business. Leasing revenues excluding the sale of lease pool equipment have been relatively strong, increasing 25% over last year's first quarter.

"On the financial front, our capital structure remains strong, with no funded debt on our balance sheet and ample liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents of $8.1 million as of April 30, 2019.  In summary, we are very pleased with the strength of order activity so far this year and expect an improved year for Mitcham. We continue to expect positive operating income and Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2020."  

FISCAL 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased compared to last year's first quarter to $9.9 million driven by higher marine technology products sales and equipment leasing revenues. Marine technology products sales increased 68% to $6.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $3.6 million in last year's first quarter.  Seamap sales increased 147% versus the prior year period, and Klein sales increased 3% compared to the same period last year. First quarter sales consisted of approximately $4.3 million of Seamap, $1.6 million from Klein, and $101,000 from SAP.

Equipment leasing revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, excluding equipment sales, were $3.3 million, an increase of 23% compared to the same period last year.  Lease pool equipment sales were $419,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter a year ago. Other equipment sales were $138,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $187,000 in the first quarter a year ago.

Lease pool depreciation expense in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased to $1.4 million from $2.7 million in the same period a year ago due to lease pool sales and minimal purchase of lease pool equipment in recent periods. 

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $5.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $5.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and increased slightly compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.  Included in this quarter's costs are approximately $298,000 related to SAP which will not be recurring. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses in the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 53% from 74% in last year's first quarter.

(1)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales, non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses and other non-cash tax related items

CONFERENCE CALL

Management has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, June 6 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss fiscal 2020 first quarter results.  To access the call, please dial (412) 902-0030 and ask for the Mitcham Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.  Investors may also listen to the conference live on the Mitcham Industries corporate website, http://www.mitchamindustries.com, by logging onto the site and clicking "Investor Relations." A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through June 13, 2019 and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode 13691104#. A webcast archive will also be available at http://www.mitchamindustries.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.   For more information, please contact Donna Washburn at Dennard Lascar Investor Relations (713) 529‑6600 or email dwashburn@dennardlascar.com.

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries.  Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Mitcham has a global presence with operating locations in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Hungary, Colombia and the United Kingdom.  Mitcham's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.  Through its Equipment Leasing segment, Mitcham believes it is the largest independent provider of exploration equipment to the seismic industry.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature.  These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us.  While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate.  All comments concerning our expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on our forecasts of our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions.  Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts: 

Rob Capps, Co-CEO

Mitcham Industries, Inc.

936-291-2277



Ken Dennard / Mark Roberson


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

713-529-6600

Tables to Follow

MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)


April 30, 2019

January 31, 2019

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,986

$

9,389

Restricted cash

153

160

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,113 at April 30, 2019 and January 31, 2019

12,288

12,082

Inventories, net

11,243

10,774

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,476

1,735

Assets held for sale


2,202

Total current assets

34,146

36,342

Seismic equipment lease pool and property and equipment, net

12,837

14,155

Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,014

Intangible assets, net

10,140

10,495

Goodwill

2,531

2,531

Deferred tax asset

68

68

Long-term receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $- at April 30, 2019 and January 31, 2019

465

712

Other assets

1,132

712

Long-term assets held for sale


286

Total assets

$

64,333

$

65,301

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

2,177

$

1,534

Deferred revenue

616

1,040

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,229

3,738

Income taxes payable

233

224

Operating lease liabilities - current

853

Liabilities held for sale


892

Total current liabilities

7,108

7,428

Operating lease liabilities - non-current

2,161

Other non-current liabilities

1,141

1,195

Total liabilities

10,410

8,623

Shareholders' equity:


Preferred stock, at cost, $1.00 par value; 1,000 shares authorized; 847 and 830 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2019, and January 31, 2019, respectively

18,739

18,330

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; 14,049 shares issued at April 30, 2019, and January 31, 2019

140

140

Additional paid-in capital

123,257

123,085

Treasury stock, at cost (1,929 shares at April 30, 2019 and January 31, 2019)

(16,860)

(16,860)

Accumulated deficit

(66,859)

(63,973)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,494)

(4,044)

Total shareholders' equity

53,923

56,678

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

64,333

$

65,301

MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended
April 30,


2019

2018

Revenues:



Sale of marine technology products

$

5,977

$

3,566

Equipment leasing

3,323

2,697

Sale of lease pool and other equipment

557

1,350

Total revenues

9,857

7,613

Cost of sales:



Sale of marine technology products

3,455

2,086

Equipment leasing (including lease pool depreciation)

2,411

3,582

Equipment sales

250

700

Total cost of sales

6,116

6,368

Gross profit

3,741

1,245

Operating expenses:



Selling, general and administrative

5,232

5,630

Research and development

315

370

Provision for doubtful accounts


200

Depreciation and amortization

650

617

Total operating expenses

6,197

6,817

Operating loss

(2,456)

(5,572)

Other income (expense):



Interest (expense) income, net

(11)

18

Other, net

107

86

Total other income

96

104

Loss before income taxes

(2,360)

(5,468)

Provision for income taxes

(55)

(437)

Net loss

$

(2,415)

$

(5,905)

Preferred stock dividends

(471)

(385)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(2,886)

$

(6,290)

Net loss per common share:



Basic

$

(0.24)

$

(0.52)

Diluted

$

(0.24)

$

(0.52)

Shares used in computing loss per common share:



Basic

12,119

12,087

Diluted

12,119

12,087

MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended
April 30,


2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss

$

(2,415)

$

(5,905)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

2,131

3,303

Stock-based compensation

172

126

Provision for doubtful accounts, net of charge offs


(200)

Gross profit from sale of lease pool equipment

(363)

(536)

Deferred tax expense

135

(202)

Changes in:



Accounts receivable

76

2,418

Unbilled revenue

5

(930)

Inventories

(501)

(844)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(672)

(1,520)

Income taxes receivable and payable

2

642

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(382)

(47)

Deferred revenue

(23)

313

Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net

(16)

16

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,851)

(3,366)

Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchases of seismic equipment held for lease


(190)

Acquisition of assets


(3,000)

Purchases of property and equipment

(366)

(113)

Sales of used lease pool equipment

730

1,620

Sale of business, net of cash sold

239

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

603

(1,683)

Cash flows from financing activities:



Net proceeds from preferred stock offering

409

3,812

Preferred stock dividends

(471)

(385)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(62)

3,427

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(100)

322

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,410)

(1,300)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

9,549

10,146

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

8,139

$

8,846

MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended
April 30,


2019

2018


(in thousands)

Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Net loss

$

(2,415)

$

(5,905)

Interest (income) expense, net

11

(18)

Depreciation and amortization

2,131

3,303

Provision for income taxes

55

437

EBITDA (1)

(218)

(2,183)

Non-cash foreign exchange losses (gains)

52

(49)

Stock-based compensation

172

126

Cost of lease pool sales

55

627

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

61

$

(1,479)

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA



Net cash used in operating activities

$

(1,851)

$

(3,366)

Stock-based compensation

(172)

(126)

Provision for doubtful accounts


(200)

Changes in accounts receivable (current and long-term)

(76)

(1,488)

Interest paid

14

1

Taxes paid, net of refunds

97

46

Gross profit from sale of lease pool equipment

363

536

Changes in inventory

501

844

Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities and deferred revenue

 

405

(266)

Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets

672

1,520

Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net

16

(16)

Other

(187)

332

EBITDA (1)

$

(218)

$

(2,183)


1.

EBITDA is defined as net income before (a) interest income and interest expense, (b) provision for (or benefit from) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses, non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales, stock-based compensation and other non-cash tax related items. We consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important indicators for the performance of our business, but not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because management utilizes this information for assessing our performance and liquidity, and as indicators of our ability to make capital expenditures, service debt and finance working capital requirements and we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measurements that are commonly used by analysts and some investors in evaluating the performance and liquidity of companies such as us. In particular, we believe that it is useful to our analysts and investors to understand this relationship because it excludes transactions not related to our core cash operating activities.  We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully trend and analyze the performance of our core cash operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or as alternatives to net income as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, management recognizes and considers the limitations of this measurement. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are only two of the measurements that management utilizes.   Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. 

Mitcham Industries, Inc.

Segment Operating Results

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended
April 30,


2019

2018

Revenues:



Marine technology products

$

5,982

$

3,708

Equipment leasing

3,935

4,047

Inter-segment sales

(60)

(142)

Total revenues

9,857

7,613

Cost of sales:



Marine technology products

3,515

2,228

Equipment leasing

2,661

4,282

Inter-segment costs

(60)

(142)

Total cost of sales

6,116

6,368

Gross profit

3,741

1,245

Operating expenses:



Selling, general and administrative

5,232

5,630

Research and development

315

370

Provision for doubtful accounts


200

Depreciation and amortization

650

617

Total operating expenses

6,197

6,817

Operating loss

$

(2,456)

$

(5,572)

Marine Technology Products Segment:



Revenues:



Seamap

$

4,324

$

1,752

Klein

1,561

1,512

SAP

101

480

Intra-segment sales

(4)

(36)


5,982

3,708

Cost of sales:



Seamap

2,323

844

Klein

1,101

1,036

SAP

95

398

Intra-segment sales

(4)

(50)


3,515

2,228

Gross profit

$

2,467

$

1,480

Gross profit margin

41%

40%

Equipment Leasing Segment:



Revenue:

Equipment leasing

$

3,378

$

2,697

Lease pool equipment sales

419

1,163

Other equipment sales

138

187


3,935

4,047

Cost of sales:

Direct costs-equipment leasing

965

928

Lease pool depreciation

1,446

2,654

Cost of lease pool equipment sales

56

627

Cost of other equipment sales

194

73


2,661

4,282

Gross profit (loss)

$

1,274

$

(235)

SOURCE Mitcham Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mitchamindustries.com

Also from this source

Mitcham Industries Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings...

Mitcham Industries Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Mitcham Industries Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

News provided by

Mitcham Industries, Inc.

Jun 05, 2019, 16:15 ET