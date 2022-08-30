Mitchell Accelerates Total Loss Settlements for Auto Insurers and Policyholders

Company teams with LossExpress and Claim Toolkit to deliver the industry's first total loss valuation solution with integrated loan payoff capabilities and automated tax and fee calculations

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced that its advanced vehicle valuation solution now delivers full lender coverage and automated tax and fee calculations for total loss claims. These enhancements are designed to streamline the total loss settlement process for carriers by integrating Mitchell's advanced WorkCenter® platform with market-leading technologies from LossExpress and Claim Toolkit.

"Mitchell is absolutely committed to automating and expediting the claims process for our customers," said Debbie Day, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division. "By joining forces with LossExpress and Claim Toolkit, we can help insurers reduce settlement cycle time—allowing them to provide better, faster and more accurate outcomes to their policyholders."

Mitchell WorkCenter Total Loss combines the company's best-in-class physical damage claims handling solutions with J.D. Power data analysis and pricing techniques to generate fair market values for vehicles declared a total loss. Integrating the LossExpress technology with WorkCenter Total Loss gives U.S. and Canadian carriers access to the largest active lienholder network and lender coverage for loan payoff amounts. It also offers document procurement for all finance, vehicle, and asset types within Mitchell's cloud-based solution as well as access to electronic lien and title information.

"We collaborate closely with both Mitchell and LossExpress," said Mark Mitchell, State Physical Damage Manager of Texas Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company. "The integration between the WorkCenter Total Loss and LossExpress solutions is a natural fit for settling total loss claims quickly while meeting our customers' expectations for an efficient claims experience."

Through the integrated WorkCenter Total Loss and Claim Toolkit platforms, U.S. insurers have the ability to accurately and automatically calculate state-specific taxes and fees for total loss settlements. They can then use WorkCenter Total Loss to export a market value report along with a more detailed breakdown of the applicable taxes and fees for that particular loss vehicle. Automating this process assists carriers in decreasing settlement time and increasing customer satisfaction.

Automotive insurers interested in WorkCenter Total Loss and its value-added integrations with LossExpress and Claim Toolkit can contact Mitchell or visit the company's website for more information.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

For more information, follow Mitchell on Twitter @MitchellClaims and @MitchellRepair for property casualty and collision repair updates.

