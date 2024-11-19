Mitchell College Adds Nursing Program for Fall 2025

NEW LONDON, Conn., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To address a critical shortfall of nurses in today's healthcare system, Mitchell College has added a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) program to its roster of career-focused majors, beginning in Fall 2025.

Mitchell College recently completed a simulation lab on campus for student nurses that is fully equipped with medical equipment and training manikins. Students will use both high- and low-fidelity manikins in the SIM lab to practice a variety of healthcare techniques and procedures.

Learn more about Mitchell College's new nursing program at mitchell.edu/academic-programs/nursing/

Each of the six semesters of the program offer a clinical placement for students, designed to expose them to a variety of healthcare settings and patient populations. Clinical partners include Yale New Haven Health/Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, Colchester and Waterford public schools, Shoreline Therapy Center, and the State of Connecticut Department of Correction.

Successful completion of the B.S.N. program will authorize students to sit for the NCLEX-RN (National Council Licensure Examination-RN) to become a Registered Nurse (R.N.).

The nursing program received funding from the Edward and Mary Lord Foundation and the CT Health Horizons.

Admission to the B.S.N. program is determined after successful completion of first-year prerequisites in the health sciences. For information about the Mitchell College Nursing Program, go to mitchell.edu/academic-programs/nursing.

