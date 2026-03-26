Mitchell College Announces Institute for Neurodivergent Leadership

NEW LONDON, Conn., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell College announces the Institute for Neurodivergent Leadership, an initiative affirmed by its Board of Trustees that builds on more than 70 years of serving students with learning differences. Since the 1950s, Mitchell has developed a nationally recognized model centered on structured academic support and student success.

The new Institute will create a comprehensive ecosystem supporting neurodivergent learners from middle school through professional careers. Serving an estimated 15–20% of the population—including individuals with autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, dyslexia, and OCD—the Institute aims to expand access to education, employment, and independent living pathways.

By extending its work beyond the classroom into workforce development and leadership training, Mitchell seeks to move from supporting individual students to influencing broader systems and environments.

The Institute aligns with statewide workforce priorities and will address persistent barriers to employment and independence for neurodivergent individuals through several key components:

Unified Neurodivergent Center of Excellence

Mitchell will integrate its existing programs—including Thames at Mitchell College, STAIRs, and SAILS—into a centralized, career-focused hub with coordinated staffing and expanded collaboration.

Living-Learning Environment for Adults 23+

Supported by a $250,000 planning grant from the State of Connecticut's Community Investment Fund, Mitchell will explore a residential model featuring affordable micro-units, 24/7 support, life-skills training, and community programming for adults facing housing and employment barriers.

Career Workforce Integration

The College will partner with regional employers, particularly in manufacturing, to address workforce shortages while reducing unemployment rates among neurodivergent individuals.

Programs for the Broader Community

Planned offerings include summer programs for middle and high school students, as well as resources for families, working adults, and caregivers, alongside workshops and online learning.

Professional Development

New certificate programs will focus on neurodivergent leadership, inclusive workplace design, and coaching, with customized training for employers, educators, and healthcare professionals.

Research and Innovation

The Institute will serve as a hub for applied research, best practices, and consulting, supporting institutions seeking to build more inclusive systems.

About Mitchell College

Mitchell College is an inclusive, independent institution dedicated to helping students discover and achieve their potential. Its Mitchell Ability Model combines mentoring with expertise in teaching diverse learning styles. Located in New London, Connecticut, Mitchell offers a range of programs supporting student success before, during, and after college while maintaining strong community partnerships.

SOURCE Mitchell College