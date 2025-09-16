Mitchell Family Office Announces Acquisition of Luxury Beauty Retailer Cos Bar

Transaction Marks MFO's Entry into Prestige Beauty and Positions Cos Bar for Transformative Growth

ASPEN, Colo., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell Family Office ("MFO"), the distinguished Michigan-based private investment firm, with a successful history of supporting family businesses and operators, today announces the strategic acquisition of Cos Bar, the iconic luxury multi-brand beauty retailer founded in Aspen in 1976, for an undisclosed amount. The investment underscores MFO's commitment to growing its consumer and lifestyle portfolio and accelerating growth for best in class businesses with lasting impact for future generations.

Cos Bar curates some of the world's most coveted beauty brands, combining a carefully edited selection with exceptional service to deliver an elevated shopping experience. With a fleet of stores across the United States and a highly engaged luxury clientele, Cos Bar has established itself as a leader in prestige beauty retail and a trusted beauty destination with its unique blend of curation and personalized client service.

"Cos Bar is a brand with deep heritage, a loyal client base, and a phenomenal reputation for excellence in luxury beauty," said Mark Mitchell, Managing Partner of Mitchell Family Office. "We are thrilled to partner with the Cos Bar team to honor the company's legacy while positioning it for future growth. At MFO, we invest in brands with strong founders and passionate leaders, and we see tremendous opportunity to build on Cos Bar's success with innovation, scale, services and technology."

"MFO is the ideal partner for Cos Bar's next chapter," said Oliver Garfield, CEO of Cos Bar. "Their proven track record of success in growing impactful businesses and shared values perfectly aligns to build on our legacy and accelerate growth as Cos Bar approaches the milestone 50th Anniversary. Together, we will be able to expand our reach, enhance the client experience, and continue to set the standard in luxury beauty retail."

With omni-channel distribution and geographic expansion on the horizon, Cos Bar aims to bring its unique blend of curated selection and personalized service to a wider audience. MFO, with deep expertise in healthcare and a growing presence in beauty via their ownership of Swan Beauty, the personalized beauty technology platform, will support Cos Bar's evolution as it enters its next chapter and vision for the future.

Lincoln International acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to MFO.

About Mitchell Family Office

Founded by Mark Mitchell in 2015, the Mitchell Family Office has a proven track record of success, originating in the healthcare sector and expanding into a rich diversified portfolio of over twenty companies, ranging from legacy brands to luxury hospitality. Deploying from a base of permanent capital, MFO seeks to create a meaningful and lasting positive impact in all areas of focus.

About Cos Bar

Since its foundation in Aspen in 1976, Cos Bar is the luxury multi-brand beauty retailer of excellence. Designed for a sophisticated and discerning audience, Cos Bar has successfully carved out a unique and engaging sales experience focused on the needs of the client. Coupled with a carefully curated array of the world's best beauty brands, this artful combination of selection and service has led the brand to unprecedented levels of appreciation.

