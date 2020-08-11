Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Announces Expansion of Its Virtual In-Home Design Program

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams announces the expansion of its complimentary Virtual In-Home Design service for its retail consumers, trade and builder clients. Beginning with four markets, MG+BW Virtual In-Home service will expand to serve cities across the United States with this program. The company has been prototyping this exciting new program in recent months and seen rapid growth, with plans to continue to expand with more virtual locations within a year. The program brings both existing and newly recruited MG+BW designers in service to the growing number of customers and clients who are seeking to choose furniture for their homes, with the convenience of being able to do it from where they live, and receive every element of a handcrafted, customized and personal design experience.

Using virtual video technology, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams designers will apply their expert knowledge of the company's growing collections of furnishing solutions for home, and the more than 625 fabrics and leathers, including a specially curated Kravet collection, that the company offers to create individual design solutions. Specific help with fabric selection is supported by mailing swatches to any location. The brand's deeply valued relationships and collaboration with the interior design community is also an intentional focus of the program, bringing speed, ease and convenience to deliver on promises made to their clientele.

"We have seen how tomorrow has become today, and we have understood how to react and respond to how our customers now increasingly want to shop," said Allison O'Connor, President and CEO of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. "In the last few months, as we have moved to offering virtual design appointments with our highly credentialed designers, about half of our appointments have been with new customers in locations where we do not have a store, while we have also been able to grow our customer base radius in geographic areas where we have store locations," continues O'Connor. "We will also be looking to hire and train more designers as the program expands. Everyone is becoming more comfortable working online, and we have developed a complete and new online design process, bringing the benefits of working with our design professionals directly to our customers with all the beauty and experience of creating MG+BW custom upholstery and seating for them, while also broadening our collections across case goods, rugs, accessories and décor."

For Fall 2020, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is focusing on how people are now living and working at home, how dining-in has become an all-day and everyday family experience, and how quiet spaces and a good night's sleep have never been more important. Bringing form, function, fashion and full-cycle environmental consciousness to these product stories through an expanded Virtual In-Home Design program will allow the company to connect increasing numbers of customers with its distinguished and differentiated vision of home as the essential place of, and need for, comfort.

Mitchell Gold+ Bob Williams has been creating healthy homes since 1989.

