Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Announces New Chief Marketing Officer: Kimberly Barta

Barta brings both creative and strategic planning to this key corporate leadership role. She will oversee brand strategy from creation through implementation, across all communication touchpoints, to fuel growth with relevant, compelling, and personalized consumer experiences. She will report to newly appointed President and CEO Allison O'Connor, and will be based at the company's factory/headquarters in Taylorsville, North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to have Kimberly join our team and lead our marketing efforts," says Mitchell Gold, Chair-man and Co-founder. "Her vision for our brand and our goals align tremendously."

Barta brings extensive experience from startups to top brands including Nike, Dr. Martens, Sorel (a division of Colombia Sportswear), and Evelyn & Bobbie, where she created cohesive marketing strategies designed to grow brand awareness and sales across all channels, while inspiring people to become lifelong brand advocates.

"From our first meeting, it was clear that Kimberly not only has a great passion for marketing, but also connects personally with our company's mission for the last 30 years: to make the world a more comfortable place for everyone," says Bob Williams, President of Design. "We can't wait to see what new ways she'll tell our brand's stories."

"Kimberly's extensive knowledge of the omni-channel marketing experience and enthusiasm for the brand's ethos is a great fit for our team said Allison O'Connor, President and CEO. I look forward to starting on this new venture with her and continuing to build this tremendous brand."

"I am passionate about what Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams stands for—the brand's ethos, heart, design and quality, says Barta. I look forward to collaborating with the team to continue prioritizing customers, sharing authentic stories, and creating extraordinary experiences."



Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams owns and operates 30 retail stores and a state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution center in North Carolina spanning close to one million square feet that support the brand's expanding retail, wholesale, office and contract/hospitality sectors.

The Stephens Group, based in Little Rock, AR, is a private, family-owned investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses.

