"Bob and I built this company from the ground up with an incredible team, and now we want someone to take the reins, work with us to transition the company to the next generation of leadership, and allow me to focus on my strengths, including new strategic partnerships for both our products and our ethos," he notes. Gold will continue as Chair-man following completion of the search.

Based in Taylorsville, NC the company operates a state of the art manufacturing and distribution center spanning close to one million square feet that supports the brand's expanding retail, wholesale, office and contract/hospitality sectors.

Adds Williams: "With 32 stores and more on the horizon, we are particularly interested in finding someone who is an expert in retail to help guide our expansion."

Many consumers know the brand's furnishings and philosophy of comfort from its extensive coverage in national and regional media. The company offers employee friendly benefits that help attract top talent, including a not-for-profit, education-based on-site daycare center and a health-conscious gourmet café run by the company's corporate chef. The company also provides health fairs, an on-site nurse, and college scholarships for children of employees.

The Stephens Group, a family-owned investment firm based in Little Rock, AR, has backed the company since 2014. The Stephens Group uses its permanent capital base and extensive resources to support private companies with compelling growth opportunities in pursuit of their long-term strategies.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has retained the services of global executive search and leadership advisory firm, Spencer Stuart to lead the search for the next CEO.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitchell-gold--bob-williams-announces-search-for-new-ceo-300639044.html

SOURCE Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams