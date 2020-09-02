Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Introduces Reflections on Home: Fall 2020 Collection

"Now more than ever, we are reflecting on the meaning of home and creating healthy environments for our families," said Allison O'Connor, President and CEO. "Families are now focising on creating rooms that are required to be multifunctional environments so they can use them functionally to work from home,co- teach children, gather comfortably and alos find personal respite, all the while maximizing space. Our Fall 2020 Collection is crafted with this intention by American artisans and with the care and love families truly deserve today."

Showcasing the home furnishings brand's iconic design with a touch of vintage '70s inspiration, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' newest collection amplifies the comfort and joy of family friendly living. Key introductions include new sofas, accent chairs, a raffia bedroom storage collection, a modern bar cart for home happy hours, and an Essential program of classic parsons dining tables that also functions well in WFH spaces.

Reflections On Home, the Fall 2020 Collection, offers soothing color and textural stories that capture a reverence for the beauty of nature through the lens of seasonal change from late summer to winter:

Meadow

Inspired by Piet Oudolf's beautiful meadows and outdoor landscape architecture capturing the "emotion" of nature with refined finishes and materials for a new traditional mood. With an autumnal color palette and warm brass accents, this is also expressed in muted velvets and bouclé in white, reminiscent of Indian summers

Forest

Influenced by minimalist Japanese design and expressed in a deeply saturated color palette of camel, olive, navy, chianti, oxblood, and slate. Dark, rich wood is paired with cool concrete and layers of leather highlighted with brushed brass accents.

Light and Shadow

Presented in studies of afternoon winter light with soft neutrals, woven natural textures, matte stone, concrete and plaster finishes. ﻿

Winter

Embracing the crispness of winter's frost in shades of blue, beautiful Nordic colors, and cozy wool textures.

"This season, we have created beautiful pieces in earth-tone palettes with rich pairings – like white oak and brushed brass accents mixed with camel, olive and navy–welcome nature into your homes," said Bob Williams, President of Design. "And we are also really focused on creating pieces that can suit the many different uses our customers may have."

The new Essential parsons dining collection offers multifunctional dining and kitchen tables that can also serve as desks in WFH spaces. The collection includes rectangular tables in three sizes: 60", 76" and 96". It also allows customers to customize the tables to suit perosnal style and need. There are four metal finishes: pewter, polished stainless steel, brushed stainless steel, and brushed brass. Three top options are possible: gray quartz, white quartz, and white quartz with natural veining. To coordinate with the tables, MG+BW's classic modern Gage and Remy dining chairs will now be available with the same metal finishes as well as both bar and counter stool options.

Through the years, our design partners and brand followers have asked us to bring back beloved upholstery styles from past seasons. For this special reason this Fall, we're introducing the MG+BW Classics Collection, a specially curated assortment of customer and interior designer favorites, celebrating more than 30 years of timeless design the evolution of our signature style and our abilding belief in comfort for all.

