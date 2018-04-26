Mitchell Grocery Announces Partnership with Emery Jensen Distribution, a Ace Hardware's Wholesale Division

Mitchell Grocery's decision to partner with Emery Jensen was made in an effort to better compete in the aggressive markets they serve, and to offer their customers quality, useful, and brand name general merchandise items at a great price. Emery Jensen aligns with Mitchell Grocery as a company on many levels including values, goals, strategy, and culture. Partnering with a company like Emery Jensen fills a void in our general merchandise program that was previously missing and puts our retailers in the best position to succeed in their markets. From a product standpoint, Emery Jensen combines naturally with a grocery store, as it adds to the convenience factor and gives customers more of a reason to shop with us. "We are extremely excited to announce this partnership, and we have great confidence that this will put our retailers in the best position to compete," says Jackson Mitchell, Director of Store Development for Mitchell Grocery.

"We believe that Emery Jensen has a superior offering and has created a program specifically compatible with our mission to improve our current general merchandise initiatives for the benefit of our customers."

Emery Jensen currently distributes to over 2,000 retail locations nationally, and their tremendous economic scale aligns with our vision for future growth. Their experienced team directs the project and offers expert solutions, creating a seamless operation for all parties involved. The expanded general merchandising program, which is the outcome of this partnership, is now available to all retail customers of Mitchell Grocery. "Our goal is to help Mitchell Grocery be the best at what they do so they can better serve their customers," says Mark Spanswick, President and General Manager of Emery Jensen. "We are so excited to see this relationship take off, allowing Mitchell to create a stronger, more competitive position in all of their markets."

About Mitchell Grocery

Mitchell Grocery Corporation is a wholesale grocery distribution center located in Albertville, Alabama that serves more than 200 independent supermarkets in the Southeast. Mitchell Grocery distributes more than 20,000 items, including a full line of grocery, fresh meat, fresh produce, dairy, frozen food, ice cream, health and beauty care, and deli-bakery items. They also offer a broad menu of services to support successful independent supermarkets, including payroll, retail accounting, advertising, retail pricing, computer host support, and new store development.

About Emery Jensen Distribution

Emery Jensen Distribution is a national distributor serving independent retailers across multiple channels including hardware, pro-lumber, grocery, and E-retailers. With 17 distribution centers, they have the largest infrastructure within the hardware industry, allowing them to serve their customers at exceptional levels. As a family member of Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen gives their customers access to over 90,000 locally relevant paint, lawn and garden, hardware, pro lumber, and various niche SKUs at competitive prices.

