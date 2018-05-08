Mitchell K. Smith of Vanbridge LLC to Speak at 7th Annual Private Equity US Forum

The 7th Annual Private Equity US Forum is the leading investor centric meeting for LPs investing in private markets. The forum brings together 500+ investors, funds, and advisers for a two-day meeting to discuss sectors, due diligence, and private equity investment opportunities in the US and around the world.

The investor focused event provides a due diligence forum for US and international pension funds, foundations, endowments, fund of funds, family offices, wealth managers, consultants, and sovereign wealth funds interested in direct research on private investment opportunities.

Session topics cover the entire spectrum of private equity investments, from sector specific sessions on venture capital to discussions on global buyout opportunities and roundtables of leading global institutional investors discussing their specific investment appetites.

For more information on the conference or to see the conference agenda please click here.

About Vanbridge

Vanbridge is an insurance intermediary and program management firm that provides products and services at the intersection of the insurance, private equity and hedge fund industries. Vanbridge and its subsidiaries focus on alternative asset management, corporate and individual high net worth clients, solving risk related issues utilizing insurance and alternative capital. Vanbridge's unique structuring and plan design techniques support various client objectives including cost reductions and enhancements to investment strategies that strengthen long-term financial performance. Vanbridge is a privately held company and is headquartered in New York, NY. www.vanbridge.com

About Vanbridge Insurance Services LLC

Vanbridge is a life insurance and advisory wholesale distribution firm, which consults, advises and coaches professionals around the country. Vanbridge serves the high net worth, corporate, private equity, RIAs, attorneys, CPA's, broker dealers, insurance firms and professionals as an objective specialist providing sophisticated consulting services that create a strategic foundation for estate, personal, executive benefits and business planning. Combining the best intellectual capital across insurance and capital markets on a national level, allows our strategy to work with a diverse portfolio of clients on initiatives to discover value, opportunity and solutions. Vanbridge Insurance Services is a subsidiary of Vanbridge LLC and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. www.vbiservices.com

