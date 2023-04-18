Mitchell Teams with Axalta to Launch Educational Training Program for Commercial Truck Repairers

Companies introduce course on best practices for estimating and paint refinishing at HD Repair Forum

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced it is collaborating with Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global coatings company, to introduce a new training program. The program, "Truck Fleet Damage Analysis and Estimating", provides repairers with instruction on how to streamline the appraisal process for collision-damaged medium- and heavy-duty trucks as well as optimize paint profitability.

Available quarterly through Axalta's Refinish Academy, the first training program is scheduled for June 6 in Concord, N.C. It combines Mitchell's expertise in commercial, passenger and specialty vehicle estimating with Axalta's position as one of the world's largest coatings suppliers to help facility owners, managers, estimators and parts personnel enhance their appraisal skills. The day-long program covers:

Trends impacting commercial trucks and their proper, safe repair

Strategies to enhance estimate and repair planning accuracy and efficiency

Best practices for estimate writing, reporting and documentation

Coating advancements and their impact on profits

"Estimating can be the key to timely, efficient and profitable repairs and there's a growing need in the commercial truck industry for more education on repair planning and writing a precise collision-damage appraisal," said Patrice Marcil, global director of refinish learning and development at Axalta. "Axalta is thrilled to collaborate with Mitchell on this new training program and looks forward to helping repairers improve the estimating process."

"Today's advanced vehicles are adding a new level of complexity to the repair process," said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. "Together with Axalta, a pioneer in the coatings space, we can address this challenge by providing commercial truck shops with best practices that are designed to better position these businesses for the delivery of proper, safe and efficient collision repairs."

Repairers can visit Axalta.us or Axalta.ca, log in or register as a new user to access the "My Axalta" home page, and click the "Axalta Academy" link to register for the course. Both companies will be at HD Repair Forum in Fort Worth, Texas on April 18-19 to discuss the offering.

Mitchell entered the commercial truck collision-damage appraisal market in 2022 with the launch of Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax. The solution gives U.S. and Canadian repairers and insurers the ability to complete estimates on the best-selling medium- and heavy-duty trucks while accessing features including integrated aftermarket parts pricing directly from suppliers, detailed exploded parts diagrams, Mitchell's in-house authored procedure pages, extensive labor data and intuitive paint refinish calculations.

