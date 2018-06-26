Mitchellville Men's Health Offers GAINSWave® in Maryland

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Edward Best, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Mitchellville Men's Health is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 6911 Laurel Bowie Rd, Bowie, MD 20715, USA.

I graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a biology degree and received my medical degree from Meharry Medical College. I completed internship at Morehouse School of Medicine and residency at George Washington University Hospital. In addition to practicing anesthesiology, I have interest and training in men's sexual health.

I have had more than 20 years post residency experience and continuing medical education in medicine and men's sexual health.

