Mitel Certifies Cares IVR, Welcomes CenturionCARES Into Mitel Solutions Alliance

OLDSMAR, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa-based CenturionCARES has earned the coveted Mitel-Compatible Test (MCT) certification for its CARES Communications Platform (ACD, IVR). Today's announcement builds upon the recent momentum for the industry's foremost innovator of traditional contact center and remote-access customer service solutions.

Accomplished only after successful completion of rigorous testing by the Mitel 3PP Verification Group, the MCT certification authenticates that CenturionCARES' Customer Service Communications platforms are certified compatible and supportable with the Mitel MiVoice Business Release 9.X business communications platform. This will allow Mitel and CenturionCARES customers to enjoy the unique customer experience benefits of CenturionCARES' cloud and premise based solutions through a "proven" integration.

The MCT certification allows CenturionCARES to strengthen its partnership with the global leader in real-time business, cloud and mobile communications as a member of the Mitel Solutions Alliance (MSA). MSA provides a platform for partner companies to leverage Mitel's focus on open standards and interfaces to create applications and services that interoperate with Mitel's core business communications portfolio.

"Building and maintaining the right technology relationships to deliver customers high-value integrated solutions is a critical component for success in the business communications marketplace," said David Lowenstein, Director of Business Development for Mitel Solutions Alliance. "Mitel works with best-of-breed companies like CenturionCARES to deliver complete solutions that address the business challenges of our customers."

CenturionCARES manufactures Contact Center (CARES ACD), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), and Predictive Dialer technologies. Our communications platform integrates into any existing telephony and back-end systems to maximize technology and business workflows. The end result is a superior customer service experience, tools to better train staff, real-time and historical statistics to support accountability, and a software suite designed to increase productivity. For nearly 40 years we've been a valued partner to financial institutions, public and private utilities, and government agencies worldwide.

We are committed to continuously deliver exceptional customer service with solutions that grow along with the needs of our clients and their customers. CenturionCARES is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL, with engineering and support facilities in Waukesha, WI, and additional staff throughout the country. Visit www.centurioncares.com for more information.

