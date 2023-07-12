Mitgo launches Mobmio - a mobile performance network for app growth and driving mobile-first publisher revenues

CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobmio is a new mobile performance network from global IT company Mitgo. Specialising in mobile app user acquisition and CPI/CPL/CPA/Revenue share monetisation services, it aims to fuel app growth for brands and drive promotional revenues for mobile-first publishers and in-app advertisers.

Launched as a stand-alone business in 2023, Mobmio has already reached 500+ million mobile users, generated 50+ million interactions and acquired 15+ million new users for its customers worldwide.

The mobile app market is growing fast. According to Statista, total app market revenues for 2022 reached US$475.90bn, and they expect to see an annual growth (CAGR 2022-2027) of 8.58%, resulting in a market volume of US$755.50bn by 2027.

Alexander Bachmann, CEO and Founder of Mitgo, states "Mitgo has always been - and continues to be - an innovative hub for emerging markets. That's why launching Mobmio is a logical step for us, allowing our publishers to harness the full potential of the fast-growing global mobile market."

Mobmio grew out of a mobile services segment within the Admitad partner network (a Mitgo business). During a successful beta test, it was decided to spin-off these services into a separate, expanded business.

The test saw 10,000 Admitad partners take part, including brands such as Mamba (Turkey), AI Avatar (US), Joom and Surfshark (MENA), and Dressily (Poland), as well as Mitgo businesses like LetyShops. Between January and May 2023, these partners saw a YOY profit growth of +20%.

The first half of 2023 saw the service's global profits grow by 27%, and Mitgo plans to invest a total of $10 million into Mobmio's development between 2023-2025.

With ambitious expansion plans focusing on the USA, Europe, MENA, LATAM and India, Mitgo is looking to partner Mobmio with a further 6000 apps, while strengthening existing partnerships through Mobmio's services.

Mobmio's launch reinforces Mitgo's mission to invest in and grow innovative tech solutions that provide new revenue streams and added value to its partners.

"Brands will benefit from the expertise of a team with years of experience in the mobile app industry. This launch will help Mitgo enter new markets, enable us to attract new partners and increase the group's profits." - Alexander Bachmann

