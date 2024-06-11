MITGO NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF THE TOP 100 GLOBAL MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2024

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek announced its annual rankings for the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® created in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. Mitgo Group holds a respectable position in the rankings for the second year in a row, remaining one of the few MarTech and Performance Marketing companies to feature.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. BPI measures five primary areas: the level of collaboration at the workplace, how positive workers are about their future at the company, how much employer values align with employee values; respect at all levels and career achievement. Employee wellness, diversity, inclusion and career advancement are also considered among important factors.

"At Mitgo, investing in our people is one of the core values. When our employees are happy, the entire company thrives. Being recognized as one of the Global Most Loved Workplaces for the second year in a row shows our commitment to creating a supportive, respectful, and dynamic work environment. We are incredibly proud of our team and grateful for their dedication and passion." – Elizaveta Orlova, Chief Human Resource Officer at Mitgo Group.

Mitgo Group cultivates an open and inclusive workplace where employees from diverse, multinational backgrounds actively collaborate, sharing insights and innovative ideas, including direct interactions with the CEO. Mitgo Group values genuine listening, allowing every employee's voice to be heard, with the opportunity for individuals to lead projects they propose. The company places a lot of emphasis on nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit.

Mitgo Group supports professional growth through targeted mentoring and training and by promoting autonomy in career progression. The company offers significant benefits like additional days off, hybrid working options, comprehensive health coverage and memorable company events, all aimed at maintaining a healthy work-life balance and a vibrant corporate culture.

"As workplaces continue to shift, it's clearer than ever that fostering collaboration, embracing a positive outlook, and aligning values are essential. The companies celebrated on the 2024 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list truly embody these principles. They show us that by championing respect and team oriented outcomes, they're not just building great workplaces, they're shaping a brighter future for all." - Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

