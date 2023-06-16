Mitgo to invest up to $500,000 in each promising publisher to enhance their growth

Mitgo's Publisher Investments is an innovative alternative finance service that aims to help plug the finance gap of its publishers.

CHICAGO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest issues facing publishers working in the performance marketing industry is cash flow and having available resources to reinvest and grow. Mitgo as a business is built upon the success of its partnerships and that of its publishers, and invested into and supported businesses – Fairsavings and LetyShops being great examples. Therefore, the decision to open an investment service to aid our publishers in bridging finance gaps seems a natural step toward – creating a further united ecosystem based on entrepreneurial support and innovative new business models.

This new Publisher Investments service aims to provide support and investment funds to publishers working within two of Mitgo's businesses – partnership platform Admitad and native-advertising network Takeads. Publishers will be eligible to receive investments amounting to between 50 000 and 500 000 US-Dollar, funds which they can then use to nurture their businesses, grow and scale-up.

Past experience has shown how successful this model can be in creating exciting, new opportunities for both publishers and investors while making a healthy contribution to overall market development. It's also a subject close to the heart of Mitgo founder and CEO, Alexander Bachmann.

Bachmann began his career as a publisher himself, more than 15 years ago, and experienced all the pitfalls of the financial gap personally on his way to becoming a successful entrepreneur and CEO of a global enterprise.

"I often receive requests to help finance SMEs in private messages on LinkedIn, which is why we as a company have decided to provide this opportunity to all of our publishers. Their success is our success, which is why we'll not only provide financial support, but also allocate time and resources into mentoring and coaching, as well as giving access to an extensive network of digital advertising contacts", - Alexander Bachmann, CEO & Founder, Mitgo.

Mitgo actively invites publishers to apply for this financing scheme, find out more and apply here.

