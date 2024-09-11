Mitiga Launches Innovative Cloud Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service to Tackle Evolving SaaS and Cloud Threats and Augment SecOps Resources

Company recognized as a finalist in the 2024 SC Awards for Best Emerging Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitiga , the threat detection, investigation, and response experts for cloud and SaaS today unveiled its Cloud Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service , designed to provide 24/7 protection against the increasingly complex threats targeting cloud and SaaS environments. This comprehensive solution enables organizations to detect, prioritize, and respond to threats in SaaS and Cloud environments in real-time, significantly reducing alert fatigue and strengthening Security Operations (SecOps) capabilities. As yet another testament to its innovative approach to detection and response in the cloud, Mitiga has been named a finalist in the 2024 SC Awards in the Best Emerging Technology category, further highlighting the company's leadership in cloud security.

Mitiga's Cloud MDR service addresses key challenges organizations face today, where traditional security tools often fall short in managing the intricate nature of cloud infrastructure and SaaS environments and expertise gaps further complicate threat identification and management. Existing solutions frequently produce excessive alerts, many of which are false positives. Mitiga's Cloud MDR service offers:

: Mitiga's expert security team provides around-the-clock protection, rapidly identifying and mitigating potential threats to minimize risk. Full Cloud and SaaS Visibility : Covering all major cloud platforms and SaaS applications, Mitiga's Cloud MDR service delivers unmatched coverage, detecting threats that might otherwise go unnoticed, particularly in cloud identities and SaaS applications.

: Covering all major cloud platforms and SaaS applications, Mitiga's Cloud MDR service delivers unmatched coverage, detecting threats that might otherwise go unnoticed, particularly in cloud identities and SaaS applications. Complete Cloud TDIR: Offering a fully managed program with complementary services including SaaS and Cloud Managed Threat Hunting and SaaS and Cloud Incident Response (IR).

"Our new Cloud MDR service empowers organizations to safeguard their cloud environments with confidence," said Ariel Parnes, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Mitiga. "With the growing complexity of cloud and SaaS infrastructures, security teams are increasingly overwhelmed by the volume of threats and alerts. Our MDR service not only reduces this burden but also ensures that high-fidelity threats are identified and addressed swiftly by combining advanced detection with expert human oversight. We are honored to be recognized by the SC Awards for our innovative approach to threat detection across cloud, identities, and SaaS, and we remain committed to helping organizations stay resilient in the face of evolving cloud threats."

Mitiga's cloud MDR service offers several advantages to enhance how SecOps teams respond to modern security challenges:

: By concentrating on validated threats, the service alleviates the overwhelming burden of alert triage for security teams. Incident Response Support : Critical threats can be escalated to Mitiga's incident response team for immediate action, ensuring swift resolution.

: Critical threats can be escalated to Mitiga's incident response team for immediate action, ensuring swift resolution. Seamless Integration: Mitiga's MDR service requires no additional software installation, enabling rapid deployment and integration into existing security workflows without disruption.

To learn more about Mitiga's Cloud Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service and how it can help secure an organization's cloud environment, please visit https://www.mitiga.io/managed-cloud-detection-and-response .

About Mitiga

Mitiga is the industry's most complete solution for SaaS and cloud threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR): built by investigators, for investigators. We deliver the modern capabilities that enterprises have been missing, equipping SOC teams with panoramic visibility across clouds, identities, and SaaS, automation that speeds investigations, and rich context that informs cloud threat detection, hunting, and incident response. With Mitiga's platform and managed services, security teams can zero in on modern threats at cloud speed and scale, uncovering what other solutions miss, to minimize impact and maximize resiliency. For more information, visit www.mitiga.io

