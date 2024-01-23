Mitiga Partners with Kroll, Delivers Industry's Most Comprehensive On-Prem and Cloud Incident Response Solution

Mitiga Security

23 Jan, 2024

Combination of Mitiga's leading CIRA offering and Kroll's global cyber incident response and litigation support ensures today's hybrid enterprises have access to unmatched resources during critical moments

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitiga, the cloud and SaaS incident response leader, today announced a strategic partnership with Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions. This collaboration enhances Mitiga's Cloud and Incident Response Automation (CIRA) capabilities with Kroll's incident response (IR) and litigation services, providing today's hybrid enterprises with a complete IR solution.

Mitiga has been at the forefront of a new wave in cloud investigation and response, providing modern enterprises with the technology and expertise required to root out and respond to breaches across cloud and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) environments an average of 70x faster than traditional methods. The seamless integration with Kroll enables Mitiga to offer the industry's most comprehensive IR service, while remaining steadfast in its dedication to providing cutting-edge expertise and value in cloud and SaaS investigations.

"Today's enterprises are facing an endlessly evolving threat landscape with threats becoming more damaging and sophisticated, both on-prem and in the cloud," stated Ariel Parnes, co-founder and COO of Mitiga. "The combination of our CIRA platform with Kroll's renowned global incident response and litigation solution ensures our customers can combat incidents fast, regardless of where they exist. This has become especially important as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is requiring public U.S. companies to report material cybersecurity incidents within four days. As threats continue to change and new regulations are put into place, we are committed to providing our customers with the industry's only extensive IR platform."

In addition to offering a complete IR solution, organizations will also have the exclusive opportunity to obtain a broad range of services from Kroll at a special discounted price, including red-team exercises, penetration testing, virtual CISO (V-CISO) services, and more.

About Kroll
As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of over 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients with the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

About Mitiga
Mitiga is the cloud and SaaS investigation and response automation leader and developer of the industry's only comprehensive cloud threat detection, investigation, and response solution. Mitiga's platform performs continuous hunts for emerging attacks based on the company's constantly growing cloud attack scenario library (CASL), the industry's first and only database dedicated to cloud and SaaS multi-vector hunts. When a breach occurs, Mitiga provides instant answers to burning breach-related questions by proactively gathering, organizing, and analyzing forensic-level data, and delivering insights in a single pane of glass. With deep knowledge of the specialized capabilities required for cloud incident response, Mitiga's elite team of incident responders helps its customers by providing unlimited investigation support. In a world filled with cloud and SaaS risks, Mitiga is dedicated to keeping today's cloud-driven enterprises ready, responsive, and resilient. For more information, visit www.mitiga.io.

