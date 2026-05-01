The new targeted supplement addresses the intersection of hormonal change and metabolism for women navigating perimenopause and menopause.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand , May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MitoQ announces the launch of its new Hormonal Metabolic Control supplement, formulated specifically to support the evolving metabolic needs of women in perimenopause and menopause. Clinically studied ingredients in the formula have been shown to help reduce symptoms associated with estrogen decline within 90 days, support healthy metabolic markers in as little as 12 weeks and promote healthy fat metabolism.

MitoQ Launches Hormonal Metabolic Control to Support Women’s Metabolic Health During Midlife

Unlike products that focus solely on appetite or symptoms, Hormonal Metabolic Control is designed to support metabolic health through the lens of hormonal change. As estrogen levels fluctuate during midlife, many women experience shifts in energy, digestion and weight distribution, particularly around the midsection. This new formula targets those changes at the source.

"Women are often told that changes in weight, energy and digestion during midlife are simply part of aging," said Dr. Siobhan Mitchell, Chief Science Officer at MitoQ. "But hormonal change plays a meaningful role in how metabolism functions. Hormonal Metabolic Control was created to offer smarter, more targeted support for this stage — helping women support their metabolic health as their bodies evolve."

MitoQ Hormonal Metabolic Control is designed to support key metabolic functions impacted by hormonal change, including healthy estrogen signaling, healthy blood sugar balance, fat metabolism and digestive comfort.

At the core of the formula is S-Equol, a clinically studied phytoestrogen that helps support healthy estrogen signaling as levels fluctuate during midlife. This is paired with:

Bifidobacterium breve (B. breve): A targeted probiotic that supports gut comfort and contributes to metabolic health via the gut-hormone connection

A targeted probiotic that supports gut comfort and contributes to metabolic health via the gut-hormone connection Chromium: Helps maintain already-normal blood sugar levels and supports normal insulin signaling

Together, these ingredients are formulated to support:

Hormonal balance & healthy estrogen signaling during midlife

Healthy fat metabolism and body composition

Improved metabolic efficiency

Healthy blood sugar levels

Reduced occasional bloating

Gut comfort and digestive support

Priced at $53.51 for a one-month supply, the product is now available for purchase on the MitoQ website and Amazon. For more information, visit www.mitoq.com.

SOURCE MitoQ