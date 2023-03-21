MitoQ Wins Award for Best New Heart Health Supplement of 2023

Smart Drugs and Supplements Magazine has awarded MitoQ its highest honors for the company's offering of the most innovative new heart health supplement in the 2023 consumer marketplace. MitoQ's proprietary CoQ10 molecule is unique in its demonstrated ability to provide heart health benefits and support anti-aging activity at the cellular level through the neutralization of damaging free radicals and oxidative stress.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Drugs and Supplements Magazine announced today that it has awarded its Best New Heart Health Supplement Award to New Zealand-based MitoQ for its breakthrough technology in cell health, affording demonstrated heart health and anti-aging support benefits. The award is based on information provided by third-party clinical studies and the results of product research conducted by the magazine. [ Read details in the full press release. ]

CoQ10 is one of the most consumed dietary and nutritional supplements in the U.S., and the most recommended supplement by cardiologists. Growth in the United States continues to be served by statin messaging, and market revenue is expected to cross $1.15 billion by 2027. Healthcare applications to promote heart health are expected to drive market statistics over the forecast period, increasing demand for MitoQ. CoQ10 has also been gaining in popularity, and rising awareness of its heart health benefits continues to drive growth in developing areas such as China.

Coenzyme Q10 helps to make energy in the mitochondria -- small structures in the cell that transform food and oxygen into chemical energy, fueling cellular health and regeneration. CoQ10 is also a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent damage to cell membranes and DNA caused by free radicals (highly reactive fragments of oxygen and nitrogen emitted by mitochondria in the process of creating biochemical energy). MitoQ, a patented molecule, is a significantly more bioavailable variation on the CoQ10 theme.

The scientific community has taken note of the product's potential. Leading institutions around the world are currently studying MitoQ, with over 700 peer-reviewed scientific papers and 18 clinical trials completed, and over 60 patents attained. Independent studies exploring the benefits of MitoQ are also underway. [ Read details in the full press release. ]

