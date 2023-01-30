MitoTec adds BBT.live software define connectivity to solutions portfolio

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live, a Tel Aviv-based SaaS provider of software defined connectivity, announces a strategic distribution partnership with MitoTec, a Chicago and Florida-based managed services provider (MSP). Under the agreement, MitoTec will distribute and support BBT.live's BeBroadband solution to its business customers and to MSP/ISP partners as a fully managed service.

BeBroadband is a software-defined connectivity solution that enables businesses with multiple locations to move data efficiently and securely between them. The SD-WAN SaaS product will be a valuable addition to MitoTec's existing portfolio of solutions serving both their business and key partnerships nationally. BeBroadband includes device protection and SASE security from Check Point and WAN optimization informed by deep packet inspection available from partner Rodhe & Schwarz.

BeBroadband offers a single pane of glass self-service portal designed for the multi-tenancy needs of MSPs. Additional features include zero-touch deployment, multi-connection bonding for internet coverage challenged locations, and the ability to work with any connection type, cloud, and edge hardware.

"We are excited to partner with MitoTec and bring our BeBroadband solution to their distribution portfolio," said Moshe Levinson, CEO of BBT.live. "With MitoTec's expertise in managed services, we are confident that our solution will provide significant benefits to businesses and their partners looking to optimize their customer's network connectivity."

"BBT.live's BeBroadband solution is the perfect addition for our MSP and ISP customer's value added services that we offer," said Ali Gowani, President of MitoTec." As an MSP ourselves we are always looking for ways to enhance our portfolio and provide our partners with the best solutions available. This program is designed and built by an MSP for the MSP."

BeBroadband allows MitoTec to provide its partners with a comprehensive network solution that improves connectivity and network efficiency. BBT.live is committed to delivering innovative solutions and will work closely with MitoTec to bring its technology to more partners. MitoTec will serve as the lead system integrator for BBT.live customers in the US market and the companies aim to deploy the SaaS solution at 10,000 business locations as part of their relationship.

BBT.live and MitoTec will be exhibiting at the MSP Expo, the #TECHSUPERSHOW, being held February 14-17, 2023 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. MSPs and partners can learn more about how software defined connectivity can help them grow their business at the event.

About BBT.live

BBT.live offers the first-of-its-kind software defined cloud-based solution for secure network connectivity between all types of branch users designed for service providers and their customers. By combining security with network functionality in the cloud, BBT.live offers lean SASE architecture designed for simplicity, security, and top application performance.

About MitoTec

MitoTec™ LLC™, provides and distributes networking and computer infrastructure design, implementation, and management services throughout North America, and is the developer of the MitoTec™ Business Technology Platform known as MitoCloud™. MitoTec™ LLC is a member of the ConVergence Technologies, Inc. family of Companies. ConVergence Technologies, Inc., founded in 1995, is the parent company of MitoTec™ LLC, CTIconnect LLC and IPpay LLC.

Contact:

David Weissmann

+972 58-795-5088

[email protected]

SOURCE BBT.Live