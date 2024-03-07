Mitra Chem and Saint-Gobain Ceramics Enter a Strategic Partnership to Commercialize IRA-compliant LMFP cathodes with a Low Wastewater Manufacturing Process

"Speed to scale is critical for success in the battery material industry. Mitra Chem's core expertise in developing state of the art LMFP and next generation iron-based cathodes together with Saint-Gobain's proven manufacturing technology for specialty ceramics lays the foundation for IRA-compliant manufacturing of LMFP cathode materials that is also environmentally sustainable", said Chirranjeevi Gopal, CTO and co-founder of Mitra Chem.

"A key challenge in reducing greenhouse gas emissions is to quickly advance electrification", said Mark Hampden-Smith, VP of Technology Acceleration of Saint-Gobain Ceramics. "Being one of the world leaders of technical ceramics, we view the partnership with Mitra Chem a critical step in the commercialization of current and future generations of materials for lithium-ion batteries."

The mutual goal of this partnership is demonstrating commercial readiness for LMFP cathodes using an IRA compliant supply-chain. It combines the core expertise of Saint-Gobain Ceramics in a proprietary synthesis method and a significant domestic manufacturing footprint to make specialty ceramics and Mitra Chem's accelerated cathode material development to scale-up production for rapid market delivery. The collaborative efforts have already culminated in a successful proof of concept technology and an economic feasibility assessment. This partnership sets the pace for rapid scaling to achieve mass production of LMFP as early as 2026.

About Mitra Chem

Mitra Chem is building the first US Inflation Reduction Act-compliant lithium-ion battery materials product company that shortens the lab-to-production timeline by over 90%. Lithium-ion batteries are the key platform technology enabling electrification in transportation, consumer electronics, along with residential, commercial, and grid-scale energy storage. Mitra Chem's first product category is iron-based cathodes for Western battery applications. Mitra Chem takes cathode products from lab to industrial scale faster than the competition by leveraging an in-house artificial intelligence technology advantage to dramatically shorten the R&D timeline. The company's goal is to transform the cathode from a specialty chemical to a platform technology that differentiates cell performance by end application. In the short term, the company remains focused on scaling IRA-compliant LFP and LMFP cathodes for the growing US market.

About Saint-Gobain Ceramics

Saint-Gobain is the worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction. Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Within its High-Performance Solutions division, the Saint-Gobain Ceramics BU is a global innovator in the world of technical ceramics and aims at engineering a better, safer and greener world.

At Saint-Gobain Ceramics, we design and manufacture tailored material solutions for our customers, worldwide. Our advanced ceramic materials enable industry leaders and key innovators to meet the toughest application requirements in a broad range of industrial markets, such as: EV, Lithium Extraction, Aerospace, Semiconductors, and many others! Our team of skilled scientists works in close collaboration with customers to develop impactful solutions.

