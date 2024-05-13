Mitra Chem Secures Investment from Alpha Wave Ventures; Adds Elan Frantz to Board of Directors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Future Technologies, Inc. ("Mitra Chem"), a pioneering innovator in North American lithium-ion battery materials, today announced an investment from Alpha Wave Ventures as part of the company's Series B funding round. As part of the investment, Elan Frantz has joined the company's Board of Directors. Alpha Wave joins other distinguished investors in this round, such as General Motors, Zeon, InQTel, Techmet-Mercuria, and GS Futures.

Rick Gerson, Co-Founder and Chairman of Alpha Wave Global, is enthusiastic about the potential of this partnership, stating, "Mitra Chem's has an innovative approach and commitment to scaling new lithium-ion battery chemistries. We believe in Mitra Chem's potential to drive significant change in the battery materials industry, and are excited to support their continued growth."

Alpha Wave joins Mitra Chem amidst several breakthroughs, with Mitra Chem recently announcing its successful synthesis of multi-ton Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode powder samples that meet industry-leading electric vehicle (EV) specifications. Mitra Chem aims to achieve mass production of their iron-rich cathodes by 2026, paving the way for widespread adoption of next-generation, IRA-compliant battery technologies.

"We are thrilled to partner with Alpha Wave and to welcome Elan to our Board," said Vivas Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of Mitra Chem. "The time for battery supply chain innovation in the U.S. is now because of groundbreaking government policies such as the IRA and BIL. Coupling these policies with private capital investors to accelerate the speed to scale is what will define the winners in the industry, and we're glad that Alpha Wave chose to partner with us."

"Mitra Chem has the right approach at the right time, and I am incredibly excited to join their Board," said Elan Frantz. "They've proven themselves as great operators in the space and I'm really looking forward to partnering with their management team. Together we're going to continue to pave the way for battery materials innovation in the battery industry."

About Alpha Wave Global:

Alpha Wave is a global investment company that focuses on three main verticals: private equity, private credit, and public markets. It is led by Rick Gerson, Navroz Udwadia, and Ryan Khoury. Alpha Wave has offices in New York, Miami, London, Monaco, Madrid, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Bangalore, and Sydney. Its flagship global venture and growth fund, Alpha Wave Ventures, aims to invest in best-in-class growth-stage companies and endeavors to be helpful long-term partners to the founders and management teams. For more information, please visit www.alphawaveglobal.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jonathan Gasthalter – [email protected]

About Mitra Chem

Mitra Chem is building the first U.S. Inflation Reduction Act-compliant lithium-ion battery materials product company that shortens the lab-to-production timeline by over 90%. Lithium-ion batteries are the key platform technology enabling electrification in transportation, consumer electronics, along with residential, commercial, and grid-scale energy storage. Mitra Chem's first product category is iron-based cathodes for Western battery applications. Mitra Chem takes cathode products from lab to industrial scale faster than the competition by leveraging an in-house artificial intelligence technology advantage to dramatically shorten the R&D timeline. The company's goal is to transform the cathode from a specialty chemical to a platform technology that differentiates cell performance by end application. In the short term, the company remains focused on scaling IRA-compliant LFP and LMFP cathodes for the growing U.S. market.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Mitra Chem