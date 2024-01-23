Mitra Investment Partners Secures $36 Million for Inaugural Fund Targeting Self-Storage and Industrial-Flex Real Estate

Mitra Diversified Fund I Utilizes an Innovative Structure to Allow Investors to Customize Risk and Return, Closing with $36 Million of Aggregate Commitments.

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Investment Partners ("Mitra"), an emerging private real estate investment manager, proudly announces the successful closing of Mitra Diversified Fund I, raises its inaugural investment fund focused on value-add self-storage and industrial flex real estate across the country.

Fundraising Success: Mitra significantly surpasses its initial target of $25 million underscored by a total fundraising of $36 million in just 9 months.

Deployment Momentum: Mitra is outpacing their deployment schedule for the fund, having successfully executed 10 acquisitions across 7 states, totaling 356,000 net rentable square feet, constructing a diversified portfolio across asset type, size and geography.

Tech Enabled Operations: In collaboration with its operating company, Forward Storage , Mitra is focused on tech-enabled operations to improve profitability and drive attractive returns for its investors.

Sumeet Patel , Co-Founder, shares, "This successful fundraise empowers Mitra to execute our strategy and expand our platform. It is a testament to investor confidence in our ability to cultivate unique opportunities, as evident through the stellar performance of our initial investments coupled with the uniqueness of our innovative fund structure. We are deeply appreciative of the support of our approximately ~170 investors and remain committed to delivering attractive returns with disciplined risk management."

Praveen Reddy , Co-Founder, adds, "We intentionally built both Mitra and Forward Storage from the ground up and have enhanced our capacity to effectively match capital with the boundless opportunities before us. Our success is driven by an exceptional team coupling creative thinking with investment precision, all while we sustain an unwavering focus on operational excellence. We are thrilled to continue delivering exceptional results on behalf of our investors."

About Mitra Investment Partners

Mitra Investment Partners is a private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of self-storage and industrial-flex assets in select markets. Mitra's mission is to construct a diverse real estate portfolio and drive returns through operational efficiency in a complex landscape. As of December 31st, 2023, Mitra manages approximately $100 million in real estate assets, spanning ~1 million square feet across 12 states. For additional information, please visit www.investwithmitra.com . Connect with us on LinkedIn .

