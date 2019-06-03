Mitrade Launches an Upgraded Mobile Application and Web Trading Platform and a Rebate Program for Customers

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian retail broker Mitrade announces the launch of an upgraded version 1.1 App and Web Trader this Tuesday. The App and Web Trader (AWT) is their proprietary trading platform.

The upgrade allows for data flow enhancement and unparalleled trading services to its customers. The AWT platform provides competitive transaction cost and superior trading system. Customers will have access to a comprehensive range of easy-to-use technical indicators, risk management tools, strong negative balance protection and much more.

Mitrade Global Pty Ltd

Mitrade was formed by a team of experienced and knowledgeable professionals specializing in the Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading and financial technology industries. Mitrade's philosophy is that trading should be easily accessible and user-friendly.

The upgraded AWT also allows users to access an upgraded analytic function, a range of nearly 100 CFD products to trade on and a Cash Back and Trading Rebate Program for new and existing customers.

The company's strategy and business model enable them to have a deeper understanding and awareness of industry development and market demand, so they can target resource allocation more precisely, continuously innovate technology and optimize efficiency, and continue to bring a better and simplified trading experience to their customers.

"Mitrade is engineered to simplify trading," said Laura Lin, the chief executive officer at Mitrade Global. "We understand traders' need for a clear and easy-to-operate trading platform instead of boasting powerful functions but having an ambiguous interface. This is especially true when it comes to CFD trading." Mitrade is licensed and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC).

