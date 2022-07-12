Mitratech Acquires AssureHire, Further Expanding Human Resources Solutions

"Mitratech continues to be dedicated to bringing world-class specialty solutions to our customers" Tweet this

"Mitratech continues to be dedicated to bringing world-class specialty solutions to our customers, and AssureHire is an example of that," said Mike Williams, CEO, Mitratech. "All of our technologies have been vetted and selected for their unique, market leading capabilities based on where our customers need us most. With our world-class Tracker I-9 solution along with AssureHire's expertise, our customers will be able to seamlessly and accurately verify and hire new candidates in this really challenging market."

AssureHire is an accredited Consumer Reporting Agency by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS).

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 1,800 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries.

For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com

SOURCE Mitratech Holdings Inc