Mitratech Acquires Leading Immigration Case Management Provider INSZoom

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal and compliance software, has announced its acquisition of INSZoom , a leading global provider of immigration case management solutions for corporations, immigration law firms, staffing specialists, and non-profit groups that guide users through the complex immigration application procedures and compliance processes.

The acquisition of INSZoom further complements Mitratech's growing suite of products to reduce risk across the enterprise and shows a continued dedication to the immigration compliance marketplace. Furthermore, it solidifies Mitratech's position as the global leader in immigration case management software.

INSZoom, based in Pleasanton CA, and Bangalore, India, was founded by Umesh Vaidyamath, who launched the first cloud-based software company in the immigration industry from his home in 1999.

"We are so pleased to bring INSZoom into the Mitratech portfolio." said Mike Williams, CEO, Mitratech, "Our mission has always been to give our clients best-in-class technology solutions to mitigate risk however it presents itself, and this acquisition added to our Tracker Corp suite of products allows Mitratech to offer our customers a comprehensive approach to effectively manage the complexities of global staffing."

INSZoom Case Management is a cloud-based, secure, and compliant platform delivering the capabilities needed to accelerate immigration practice workflows:

Global immigration case management support for attorneys and immigration applicants

A comprehensive library of 2000+ forms and questionnaires updated within 24-48 hours of their release.

Integration with the USCIS and major HR platforms

An industry-first bot which applies machine learning and RPA to drive automation of many immigration case management processes

Umesh Vaidyamath, founder and CEO of INSZoom echoed Mike William's comments: "This is a perfect alignment of two cultures with very similar missions: To serve our clients in a very focused, very extensive manner, providing them with innovations and resources that continuously improve their ability to manage the complexities of global workforces."

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, and compliance professionals, offering a proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions that spread operational best practices throughout the enterprise, standardizing processes, and accelerating time-to-value. That helps legal and GRC teams rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise. For more info, visit mitratech.com .

SOURCE Mitratech Holdings Inc

Related Links

www.mitratech.com

