Mitratech acquires Tracker Corp, adding leading I-9 and Immigration Management solutions to its legal and compliance technology portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal and compliance software, today announced its acquisition of Tracker Corp, the foremost provider of SaaS I-9, E-Verify, and immigration management solutions. This will uniquely equip Mitratech to help organizations overcome the challenges of increased government scrutiny, remote workforces, inefficient immigration management, and painful and costly manual staffing processes.

Tracker Corp. solutions have a 20-year history of enabling legal accuracy and ensuring data security:

Its I-9 Complete offering is the only end-to-end I-9 compliance software solution that's maintained a perfect track record of zero client fines.

Its ImmigrationTracker™ solution is used by law firms of all sizes, as well as corporate HR and Legal teams, to streamline immigration case management.

The acquisition supports Mitratech's mission to provide legal and compliance solutions to mitigate risk across organizations.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be able to add TrackerCorp's solutions to what we make available to our clients," says Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. "This is really an amazing opportunity for us, since they've been such an outstanding innovator and segment leader, and we're looking forward to continuing to grow the trust and confidence they've earned with their customers over the years."

Julie Pearl, co-founder and chair of Tracker Corp, says Mitratech's appreciation of her company's mission helped drive the acquisition. "Our talented team has steadfastly built and refined solutions that give employers and compliance professionals true peace of mind," she says. "We chose them because they really understand our mission, and are equally dedicated to helping customers address complex issues in real time, from anywhere. The Mitratech approach aligns with ours, delivering immediate and reliable impact to the business, and the people who are part of it."

For more information, visit Mitratech.com

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, and compliance professionals, offering a proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions that spread operational best practices throughout the enterprise, standardizing processes, and accelerating time-to-value. That helps legal and GRC teams rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise. For more info, visit mitratech.com.

